Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish

FANTASY BASEBALL WAIVER WIRE PICKUPS

Drake Baldwin (C Braves): Rostered in 20% of Yahoo leagues

Even for those who weren’t fortunate enough to land Cal Raleigh, it’s been pretty easy to get solid production from the catcher spot in one-backstop leagues this year, easy enough that most seem too content to make a change at this point. For that reason, Baldwin remains available in 80 percent of Yahoo leagues, even after the Braves turned him into a full-time player by putting Marcell Ozuna on the bench last weekend. He’s since started seven straight games, four at catcher and three at DH.

With Ozuna seemingly likely to be moved at the deadline, Baldwin should get all of the playing time he can handle the rest of the way, making him the NL Rookie of the Year favorite. He’s certainly looked the part thus far in batting .284/.353/.479 with 11 homers. The league as a whole this year has 27% more hard-hit balls than strikeouts. Baldwin has 123% more (89 hard-hit balls, 40 strikeouts). His 50.9% hard-hit rate places him 31st of the 268 batters with 200 plate appearances. Will Smith and Hunter Goodwin are the only catchers hitting at least .280 with at least 10 homers.

Maybe Baldwin will wear down some, but all of the DH time will help. If the Braves pivot and trade Sean Murphy instead of Ozuna, I would drop Baldwin in my rankings some. Right now, though, I have him eighth among catchers, and I’d be willing to move on from guys like J.T. Realmuto, Alejandro Kirk, Shea Langeliers, Logan O’Hoppe and Agustin Ramírez in order to add him.

Ryan McMahon (3B Yankees): Rostered in 35% of Yahoo leagues

It’s hard to spin being traded out of Coors Field as a good thing, but getting away from the disaster of an organization that is the Colorado Rockies might pay off for McMahon, an eternally disappointing offensive player who nevertheless possesses excellent exit velocity numbers. Those numbers are actually better than usual this season.

McMahon, who was dealt to the Yankees for two pitching prospects on Friday, is currently averaging 94.0 mph off the bat, seventh best in the majors. His top-end numbers aren’t as great -- for instance, he’s just 46th when it comes to 90th percentile exit velocity -- but that’s still a lot of hard contact. He’s also hitting more flyballs and pulling the ball more than usual this year. It seems like a recipe for success, but there have been a lot of shots to the warning track thus far. He’s also probably been unlucky; Statcast has him with a .466 xSLG, compared to .403 in reality. He’s never experienced any sort of gap like that previously.

Obviously, the strikeouts really hold McMahon back. He was leading the NL with 127 this season, which is remarkable for a guy playing in the league’s preeminent strikeout-suppressing ballpark. The Yankees probably have some ideas on how to help him there, but one can’t really expect him to improve much in the near future. If McMahon’s value does come up in the short term, it will be a product of hitting in a far better lineup and sneaking balls over the right field wall in Yankee Stadium. It’s a far worse offensive ballpark, but it’s one that yields more homers to left-handers than Coors does. Unless the Yankees platoon him against southpaws -- they probably ought to, but I’m guessing he’ll be a full-timer initially -- he’s probably a better rest-of-season bet today than he was yesterday.

Kyle Bradish (SP Orioles): Rostered in 10% of Yahoo leagues

Bradish pitched in a game Thursday for the first time since Tommy John surgery, throwing two innings and allowing one run for High-A Aberdeen. The stadium gun had him at 94-96 mph, said MLB.com’s Jake Rill, putting right back where he was before getting hurt. That bodes well for a right-hander who had emerged as one of the AL’s best pitchers at the time of his injury.

A subpar pitcher as a rookie in 2022, Bradish busted out about a month into the 2023 season and wound up posting a 2.42 ERA and a 150/35 K/BB in his final 25 starts that year. Last season, he was just as effective, and his strikeout rate jumped from 25 percent to 33 percent in the eight starts before he got hurt. The league had a hard-hit rate of just 29 percent against his arsenal of two fastballs, a slider and a curve.

That’s not to say Bradish is going to experience the same sort of success right away after returning next month. He might even have a setback before then, and given that the Orioles are out of contention, any sort of setback would probably get him shut down until 2026. However, if his rehab continues to progress smoothly, he could be quite an asset over the final six weeks of the season. Those who look to wait until his rehab is complete to pick him up will probably find they missed out.

Waiver Wire Quick Hits

- I’m not going to write about rotation-bound Joe Boyle again so soon after featuring him recently, but he ought to be picked up everywhere after the Rays’ demotion of Taj Bradley. Instead, he’s only 15 percent rostered now.

- The Astros’ Cristian Javier doesn’t need to be picked up just yet as he works his way back from Tommy John, but it was really encouraging that he averaged 93.6 mph with his fastball in his first Triple-A start. That’s back where he was in 2021 and ’22 before falling off in 2023 (92.8 mph) and 2024 (91.7). I doubt we’ll ever again see the Javier of 2022 (2.54 ERA, 33% K rate in 149 IP), but on a fine Houston team, he doesn’t need to be that good to offer some value.

