Denny Hamlin signs multi-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin, who has raced his entire Cup career with Joe Gibbs Racing, has signed a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The 44-year-old Hamlin made his Cup debut in 2005 with Joe Gibbs Racing. He is the team’s all-time Cup winner with 58 victories in 706 starts. He’s coming off his victory last weekend at Dover. Hamlin has won three Daytona 500s with the organization.

“Joe and everyone at JGR are family to me and have done so much for me over the last 20 years,” said Hamlin in a statement from the team. “We’ve had a solid start to this season and we have been able to welcome some great new partners this year, so there are a lot of exciting things happening with our team not only now, but also into the future.”

Hamlin enters this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway fourth in the points despite missing the Mexico race for the birth of his son.

“I really appreciate Denny and everything he has meant to our organization,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, in a statement from the team. “It is just really special when you think about everything we’ve experienced over the past 20 years, from that first moment when J.D. (Gibbs) recognized his talent at a test session, until now. It is remarkable in any sport to compete at the level Denny has for this long and we are thrilled he has been able to spend his entire career with us.”﻿