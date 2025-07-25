 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MXON RedBud 2022 Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Justin Cooper Roger DeCoster.jpg
Motocross of Nations to return to US in 2028, 2031
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp
2025 Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Preview: Will Sam Darnold prove it wasn’t a fluke?
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MXON RedBud 2022 Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Justin Cooper Roger DeCoster.jpg
Motocross of Nations to return to US in 2028, 2031
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp
2025 Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Preview: Will Sam Darnold prove it wasn’t a fluke?
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Denny Hamlin signs multi-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing

  
Published July 25, 2025 11:13 AM

Denny Hamlin, who has raced his entire Cup career with Joe Gibbs Racing, has signed a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The 44-year-old Hamlin made his Cup debut in 2005 with Joe Gibbs Racing. He is the team’s all-time Cup winner with 58 victories in 706 starts. He’s coming off his victory last weekend at Dover. Hamlin has won three Daytona 500s with the organization.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch Sunday’s Brickyard 400 Cup race at Indianapolis: Start time, TV info and weather
There are only three former winners in the field of the crown jewel event.

“Joe and everyone at JGR are family to me and have done so much for me over the last 20 years,” said Hamlin in a statement from the team. “We’ve had a solid start to this season and we have been able to welcome some great new partners this year, so there are a lot of exciting things happening with our team not only now, but also into the future.”

Hamlin enters this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway fourth in the points despite missing the Mexico race for the birth of his son.

“I really appreciate Denny and everything he has meant to our organization,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, in a statement from the team. “It is just really special when you think about everything we’ve experienced over the past 20 years, from that first moment when J.D. (Gibbs) recognized his talent at a test session, until now. It is remarkable in any sport to compete at the level Denny has for this long and we are thrilled he has been able to spend his entire career with us.”﻿