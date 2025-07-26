NASCAR Saturday Brickyard schedule at Indianapolis

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will feature qualifying sessions for the Cup and Xfinity series Saturday, which will be capped with a 100-lap Xfinity race.

It’s the 10th time that Xfinity has raced on the 2.5-mile oval.

Riley Herbst is the defending race winner but won’t be in this year’s field after moving full time to the Cup Series this season.

A 30-minute Cup practice at 2 p.m. ET was added to the Saturday schedule after a 50-minute session Friday was canceled because of rain.

Indianapolis Brickyard Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, July 26

Garage open



8 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



1 - 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

2 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:35 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (100 laps, 250 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; CW, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms with a high near 90 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 5 to 10 mph and a 40% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 87 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

