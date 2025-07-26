 Skip navigation
Joe Milton prefers playing for the Cowboys over the Patriots

  
Published July 26, 2025 04:00 AM

After playing sparingly for the Patriots as a rookie last season, quarterback Joe Milton was traded to the Cowboys in April. He thinks he’s in a better place now.

Milton said at Cowboys training camp that he and his agent orchestrated the trade so he could get a fresh start.

Definitely, I preferred it,” Milton said, via the Cowboys’ website. “That was something me and my team put together. They were able to get it done, I really didn’t have to do much or say much. So just shout out to my agent, that’s pretty much it.”

Milton praised Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott for being a great teammate, and he suggested that wasn’t the case in New England.

“Dak is a great leader,” Milton said. “All respect to him. He literally goes out of his way to help me, no matter if the coach is talking in the meeting, he literally goes out of his way to help. . . . I’ve been in another building. I know how that goes. It’s just very different over here.”

Milton didn’t mention either of the other two quarterbacks in New England last season, Drake Maye or Jacoby Brissett, by name, but he indicated that one of the things he prefers about Dallas is sharing a quarterback room with Prescott.