Wyndham Championship 2025: Full field as players vie for FedExCup playoffs

The PGA Tour regular season concludes next week with the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The top 70 in FedExCup points following the Wyndham will qualify for the first of three playoff events, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

To no surprise, the field is loaded with those both inside and outside the cut line as well as those trying to improve their chances of making the second playoff event, the BMW Championship, which features the top 50 after St. Jude.

That latter list includes current No. 50 Jordan Spieth (FedExCup points list). Here’s a look at the full field (note: Wyndham Clark committed to the field and Thomas Rosenmueller was bumped to first alternate) :