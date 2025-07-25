 Skip navigation
Nico Iamaleava
Now at UCLA, Nico Iamaleava tries to move beyond the drama and focus on football
CYCLING-TDF-2025-STAGE 19
Thymen Arensman wins Stage 19 of Tour de France, as Tadej Pogačar moves closer to title
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev won a U.S. Open and made 5 other hard-court Grand Slam finals, so this is his time to shine

nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250725.jpg
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup

July 25, 2025 11:15 AM
Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick analyze the matchup between the Dallas Wings and Golden State Valkyries, sharing why they like the under when the two teams collide on Friday night.

nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_roto_acesfever_250724.jpg
01:27
Bet under in potential Aces-Fever ‘slugfest’
nbc_roto_wnbachampion_250724.jpg
02:14
Liberty and Lynx best value for WNBA Futures
grinerreturnwnbahighlights.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Griner scores 17 against former team
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_dreammercury_250723.jpg
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250723.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
nbc_bte_skylynx_250722.jpg
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250721.jpg
07:02
StudBudz brought joy, humor to the All-Stars
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
newthumba.jpg
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
nbc_wnba_reesecba_250718.jpg
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
nbc_wnba_allstarpreview_250718.jpg
13:52
Clark could step into All-Star Game coaching role
skylar.jpg
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250717.jpg
03:10
HLs: Liberty crush Fever, Aces-Wings thriller
nbc_bte_valkyriesplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:43
Why there’s value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
nbc_wnba_toplaysnightv2_250716.jpg
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
nbc_bte_aces_250716.jpg
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
nbc_bte_mercury_250715.jpg
01:21
Lynx due for ‘revenge’ against Mercury
nbc_bte_feversun_250715.jpg
01:45
Are Fever being ‘overvalued’ against Sun?
nbc_wnba_mondaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
02:06
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
nbc_wnba_sundaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
nbc_wnba_skylynx_250714.jpg
14:51
Reese recognized with signature shoe, game cover
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250714.jpg
14:34
Is Aces’ Wilson an MVP contender for this season?
nbc_wnba_feverwings_250714.jpg
14:53
Clark, Bueckers shine in Fever-Wings matchup
nbc_bte_wnbaimprovedplayer_250714.jpg
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250725.jpg
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
nbc_cyc_milan_sprint_250725.jpg
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
cowspicture.jpg
05:13
Tour de France Stage 19 shortened due to sick cows
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
02:37
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
nbc_roto_bigtenwinlessv2_250724.jpg
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
TDF_Stage_18_raw.jpg
38:46
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18
nbc_btp_stage18_seg3_250724.jpg
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
nbc_btp_stage18_seg2v2_250724.jpg
08:45
Vingegaard ‘missed target’ Pogacar on Stage 18
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd1hlv2_250724.jpg
07:52
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_nflcouncil_250724.jpg
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_250724.jpg
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
nbc_roto_felixbautista_250724.jpg
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
nbc_roto_bradley_250724.jpg
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp