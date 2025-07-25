Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Now at UCLA, Nico Iamaleava tries to move beyond the drama and focus on football
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Thymen Arensman wins Stage 19 of Tour de France, as Tadej Pogačar moves closer to title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Daniil Medvedev won a U.S. Open and made 5 other hard-court Grand Slam finals, so this is his time to shine
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Now at UCLA, Nico Iamaleava tries to move beyond the drama and focus on football
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Thymen Arensman wins Stage 19 of Tour de France, as Tadej Pogačar moves closer to title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Daniil Medvedev won a U.S. Open and made 5 other hard-court Grand Slam finals, so this is his time to shine
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
WNBA
Date
All Scores
Watch Now
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
July 25, 2025 11:15 AM
Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick analyze the matchup between the Dallas Wings and Golden State Valkyries, sharing why they like the under when the two teams collide on Friday night.
Related Videos
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
01:27
Bet under in potential Aces-Fever ‘slugfest’
02:14
Liberty and Lynx best value for WNBA Futures
03:07
Highlights: Griner scores 17 against former team
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
07:02
StudBudz brought joy, humor to the All-Stars
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
13:52
Clark could step into All-Star Game coaching role
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
03:10
HLs: Liberty crush Fever, Aces-Wings thriller
01:43
Why there’s value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
01:21
Lynx due for ‘revenge’ against Mercury
01:45
Are Fever being ‘overvalued’ against Sun?
02:06
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
03:04
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
14:51
Reese recognized with signature shoe, game cover
14:34
Is Aces’ Wilson an MVP contender for this season?
14:53
Clark, Bueckers shine in Fever-Wings matchup
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
Latest Clips
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
05:13
Tour de France Stage 19 shortened due to sick cows
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
02:37
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
38:46
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
08:45
Vingegaard ‘missed target’ Pogacar on Stage 18
07:52
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue