Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects

  
Published July 25, 2025 03:39 PM
Naylor's production could drop after trade to SEA
July 25, 2025 03:00 PM
Josh Naylor was the first major trade domino to fall after getting dealt from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners, and James Schiano examines why the first baseman could see his production take a dip in Seattle.

DENVER — The New York Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies on Friday for prospects, according to multiple reports.

MLB.com was first to report the trade, which is pending physicals.

McMahon leaves the last-place Rockies for a Yankees team that’s in the thick of a playoff chase. The slick-fielding 30-year-old infielder is hitting .217 with 16 homers and 35 RBIs this season.

McMahon is owed about $36.2 million from the remainder of a $70 million, six-year contract through 2027.

New York is searching for some stability at third after All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was moved back to second base. He took the place of DJ LeMahieu, who was cut by the team. Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas have recently been spending time at the hot corner.

McMahon was a second-round pick in 2013 by the Rockies out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. An All-Star in 2024, McMahon is a lifetime .240 batter with 140 homers over parts of nine seasons.

He’s appeared in four career playoff games - all in 2018.

McMahon is due $4,193,548 for the remaining portion of his $12 million salary this year and $16 million in each of the next two seasons.