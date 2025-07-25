 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Raiders claim DT Keondre Coburn off waivers

  
Published July 25, 2025 05:45 PM

The Raiders have claimed defensive tackle Keondre Coburn off waives Friday.

It comes a day after the team released veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The Titans waived Coburn on Thursday to make room for the signing of free agent Jihad Ward.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said the team wants to make room for its young defensive tackles, which include Cam Horsley and Isaiah Raikes.

Coburn, 25, joined the Titans late in the 2023 season from the Chiefs’ practice squad. He appeared in 15 games for Tennessee last season, recording 14 total tackles in 126 defensive snaps and 18 on special teams.

The Chiefs drafted Coburn in the sixth round in 2023.