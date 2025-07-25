Raiders claim DT Keondre Coburn off waivers

The Raiders have claimed defensive tackle Keondre Coburn off waives Friday.

It comes a day after the team released veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The Titans waived Coburn on Thursday to make room for the signing of free agent Jihad Ward.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said the team wants to make room for its young defensive tackles, which include Cam Horsley and Isaiah Raikes.

Coburn, 25, joined the Titans late in the 2023 season from the Chiefs’ practice squad. He appeared in 15 games for Tennessee last season, recording 14 total tackles in 126 defensive snaps and 18 on special teams.

The Chiefs drafted Coburn in the sixth round in 2023.