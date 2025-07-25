NBA offseason: Top 10 unrestricted free agents still available including Russell Westbrook

The NBA offseason has slowed down. Way down.

That doesn’t mean the action is over, there are still a few things worth keeping an eye on. There are still four restricted free agents — Jonathan Kuminga (still seeking a sign-and-trade that nets him around $30 million per season), Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, and Quentin Grimes. Additionally, a handful of veterans can receive contract extensions, including Luka Doncic (who is expected to re-sign with the Lakers, with minimal drama), Kevin Durant, Trae Young, and De’Aaron Fox.

And, there are still some open roster spots to fill. Here are the 10 best free agents still available, although at this point expect each of them to sign for the veteran minimum or some small exception a team still has available

Note: Not on this list is Malik Beasley, who is an unrestricted free agent but no team will go near him in light of the ongoing gambling investigation hanging over him.

1) Al Horford

There’s not much drama here as Horford is expected to sign with the Warriors. The only reason he is still available may be the ongoing Kuminga restricted free agency, which has the Warriors holding off on other moves until that is finished.

Horford is the kind of high-IQ two-way player that should thrive with the Warriors and Steve Kerr’s system. He can score inside, knock down corner 3-pointers, and is still a quality defender at age 37. Because of that age his minutes have to be monitored during the season, but that’s a small price for the quality minutes he gives when on the court (and he can be trusted to play in the postseason).

2) Russell Westbrook

So far, no teams have signed up for the Russell Westbrook roller coaster for next season. Last season, he averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists per game for the Nuggets, and had good chemistry with Nikola Jokić. However, those solid numbers belie the ups and downs of the season. When he is on his game, his energy is infectious and he still comes up with dynamic, athletic plays that can be game-changing. Unfortunately, those can be followed by head-scratchingly bad decisions that could cost a team a game.

Denver could have re-signed Westbrook after he opted out of a $3.5 million player option, but chose to pivot and go another direction. That may be telling for other contending teams. Westbrook has been strongly linked to the Sacramento Kings.

3) Chris Boucher

Boucher is the kind of player in demand around the league (which makes it a bit of a surprise he’s available). He is a solid, rotation-level stretch four who averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds a game last season for Toronto, and shot 36.3% on nearly four 3-pointers a game. He’s the kind of player who could plug into a lot of lineups and help, and he’s going to surprise fans of wherever he signs who didn’t watch him in Toronto.

4) Amir Coffey

A key rotation player on a 50-win Clippers team last season, the 28-year-old wing averaged 9.7 points a game and shot 40.9% from beyond the arc, plus he is particularly strong on catch-and-shoot 3s. When it came time for the playoffs, Coffee was the odd man out of Tyronn Lue’s rotation, but for a team looking for wing depth, Coffee can help.

5) Gary Payton II

It’s a little surprising he’s still available, with teams everywhere looking for defenders who can pressure on ball and knock down 3-pointers (although not known as a great shooter, he is a career 34% from beyond the arc). Payton averaged 6.5 points a game for the Warriors last season. A return to the Bay Area is not out of the question, but the Lakers, Heat, Bucks, and Suns have also been linked to Payton.

6) Malcolm Brogdon

Two years ago he was the Sixth Man of the Year, but injuries limited him to just 63 combined over the last two seasons (in Portland and Washington), dropping his stock around the league. If healthy, he is more than worth the risk for a team because he can be a solid part of a guard rotation. He averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists a game last season when healthy.

7) Seth Curry

Every team needs more shooting. Seth Curry shot 45.6% from beyond the arc last season in Charlotte. Plugged into a reserve role on the right team, he could be a boost to the guard rotation, and he has been linked to signing with his brother’s team in the Warriors (however, like with Al Horford, everything in Golden State seems hung up waiting for the Kuminga saga to end).

8) Trey Lyles

Lyles’ case is similar to Boucher’s above: A lot of teams could use a stretch four/small ball five, and Lyles can fill that role off the bench. He averaged 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds a game last season in Sacramento (playing part of this season and the previous one for Mike Brown, if you’re looking for a team where he could have a connection). Some team will snap him up before the season starts.

9) Ben Simmons

There will be eye rolls from the fan base of whatever team signs Simmons. However, if you watched him when healthy with the Clippers last season, you saw a guy who can have a regular season bench rotation role in the NBA.

Last season with the Clippers, he averaged 2.9 points and 3.8 assists a game in 16 minutes a night, serving as a point forward running the offense for the second unit, and he is still a plus defender (he had a larger role in rebuilding Brooklyn). He isn’t going to take 3s (or even jumpers outside the paint), he’s not going to help in the postseason. However, in a limited role, he could help the right team for the first 82 games.

10) Monte Morris

A veteran rotation guard who is a career 38.9% from beyond the arc (36% last season). He showed flashes last season, but nothing fit together in Phoenix, and Morris was part of that. He is not the scorer at age 30 (his age when camp opens) that he was five years ago, but he could still help a team in need of guard depth.