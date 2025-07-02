Malik Beasley was dealing with serious financial issues before U.S. Attorney’s gambling investigation

Malik Beasley has earned $59.2 million in salary across his nine NBA seasons. However, he is dealing with serious financial issues — including a lawsuit by a former agency he worked with — all of which have surfaced in the wake of the news that he is being investigated as part of an inquiry into gambling on NBA games.

Hazan Sports Management Group sued Beasley for $1.65 million in U.S. District Court for breach of contract, a story first reported by ESPN. Hazan was the agency that negotiated Beasley’s $6 million contract with the Pistons last season and reportedly gave him a $650,000 advance. It is now suing him for the return of that advance, plus $1 million in damages. After the contract was signed, Beasley fired Hazan and switched to Seros Partners, according to the lawsuit, however Hazan said its contract incuded a four-year exclusive marketing agreement. The sides are reportedly working toward a settlement.

Beasley’s financial issues go well beyond that lawsuit and include issues with “a celebrity barber, a dentist, a landlord,” and a couple of firms that make bridge loans to professional athletes, according to a story at the Detroit News.

”... a company that specializes in loaning money to professional athletes won a nearly $5.8 million judgment against Beasley in Maryland, court records show...

Almost one year ago, in August, Beasley signed a deal with a Florida firm that provides bridge loans to pro athletes. As collateral, Beasley pledged his current and future NBA contracts, according to a copy of the financing statement obtained by The News...

In January, a celebrity barbershop with a long roster of NBA stars won a $26,827 judgment against Beasley. The barbershop, Cairo Cuts, operates in Milwaukee, where Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2022-24.”

Beasley has also been sued twice by The Stott, a historic apartment building in Detroit, for unpaid rent.

All of this paints a troubling picture, especially when considering the U.S. Attorney’s Office is investigating Beasley regarding gambling allegations for games in the 2023-24 season (which Beasley was with the Bucks). Beasley has not yet been charged with any crimes.

NBA league spokesperson Mike Bass told NBC Sports, “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation.”

Last season, Beasley averaged 16.3 points a game, shooting 41.6% from 3 for the Pistons. Beasley is a free agent, and he and Detroit were negotiating a new contract for the coming season, however news of this investigation put that on hold.

