Guardians at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 25

It’s Friday, July 25 and the Guardians (51-51) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (50-53). Gavin Williams is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Michael Wacha for Kansas City.

Despite two homers from Steven Kwan on Thursday, the Guardians lost to the Orioles 4-3, but won the series 3-1. Cleveland is 5-2 in the seven games since the All-Star break and will go to Kansas City for a three-game series.

The Royals are 3-3 in six games after the break and coming off a series win over the Cubs (took 2 of 3). The Guardians are 4-2 against the Royals this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Royals

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: WKYC 3, Apple TV+

Odds for the Guardians at the Royals

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Guardians (-101), Royals (-118)

Spread: Royals 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Royals

Pitching matchup for July 25, 2025: Gavin Williams vs. Michael Wacha

Guardians: Gavin Williams, (6-4, 3.54 ERA)

Last outing: 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 11 Strikeouts Royals: Michael Wacha, (4-9, 3.62 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Guardians to reach 80 wins:

“In the first 24 games of the 67 one second-half of the schedule are the Athletics, Orioles, Royals, Rockies, Twins, Mets, White Sox, and Marlins -- beautiful!

Cleveland took the series against the A’s, 2-1 and beat the O’s in three of four — so far so good at 5-2 in seven games.

The Guardians have the easiest strength of schedule remaining in the MLB and need a 34-33 record over the second half to secure 80-plus wins, which I believe is more than possible.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Royals

Cleveland is 5-2 in the last seven games

Kansas City is 3-3 in the last six games

The Guardians have won 4 of their last 5 road series

5 of the Royals’ last 7 home games stayed under the Total

The Guardians have covered the Run Line in 3 straight road games against the Royals

