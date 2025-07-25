Two-start pitchers: Matthew Boyd leads a strong group of options for the week of July 28

Hello and welcome to the 17th installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

Someone should make two starts for the Braves next week, but as of now we’re still not sure who that person will be after Davis Daniel was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett following a rough outing against the Giants. It could be Dane Dunning, but he has already been used twice out of the bullpen and wouldn’t be stretched out yet. Stay tuned, we’ll track this one through the weekend. The two starts we would be looking at here are at the Royals and against the Reds in a neutral location in the MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol. Tennessee.

It’s also not clear yet who is going to take the ball for the Angels on Monday. The Angels went with a bullpen game the last time this spot in the rotation came around, with Jake Eder logging six innings in a bulk role out of the bullpen. He has since been optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake. Carson Fulmer would make some sense, but he pitched an inning out of the bullpen on Thursday so it’s unclear if they want to go in that direction. Stay tuned.

We’re also still waiting for clarity on what the Dodgers are going to do. They play six games next week, so there’s a chance that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make two starts (@ Reds, @ Rays), but they’re currently rolling with a modified six-man rotation as they stretch out Shohei Ohtani and they’re also expecting Blake Snell to return soon, which could further complicate plans.

Tentatively, we’re expecting Jacob Misiorowski to make two starts for the Brewers next week (vs. Cubs, @ Nationals), but that’s not a guarantee. Nestor Cortes looks like he is finished with his rehab assignment and should slot into the club’s rotation next week, the issue is there is no place to put him. Do they bring him back in the bullpen or piggyback him with someone else and keep the regular five-man rotation intact? It’s possible. Or they could go with a six-man rotation at least one trip through, which would cost Misiorowski his second start of the week. He’s worth starting every week regardless, so there’s no decision to be made on this inflection point.

We’re also waiting to see who the Rays slot into their rotation to replace the recently demoted Taj Bradley. The most likely candidate is Joe Boyle, who is someone fantasy managers have been hanging onto in the hopes that he finally gets the opportunity. The problem if it happens this week, is he would draw an absolutely brutal two-start week, having to take on the Yankees in the Bronx before battling the vaunted offense of the Dodgers at Steinbrenner Field. We’ll update as we get more information.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of July 28.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, July 25, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Framber Valdez, Astros, LHP (vs. Nationals, @ Red Sox)

Through his first 20 starts, Valdez has functioned as a true ace for fantasy managers, posting an 11-4 record, 2.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 129/42 K/BB ratio over 128 innings. He should be started each and every week without hesitation, it’s just an added bonus that he gets to double his fun this week. He represents one of the top overall options on the board this week and should continue his dominance.

Max Fried, Yankees, LHP (vs. Rays, @ Marlins)

While he has come back to Earth a bit after his brilliant start to the season, Fried still owns a tremendous 11-4 record, 2.62 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 116/30 K/BB ratio over 127 1/3 innings through his first 21 starts on the season. Now he gets to battle the Rays at home before taking on a weak Marlins’ offense in Miami, which seems like a recipe for success. Fantasy managers should have him locked into lineups regardless of matchups, but this week lines up particularly well for the Yankees’ southpaw.

Jacob deGrom, Rangers, RHP (@ Angels, @ Mariners)

Jacob deGrom has managed to stay healthy through his first 20 starts on the season and in turn has delivered excellent results – going 10-2 with a minuscule 2.28 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and a 122/25 K/BB ratio over his 118 1/3 innings. As long as he continues pitching, he should be locked into fantasy lineups and this juicy two-start week is no exception.

Slade Cecconi, Guardians, RHP (vs. Rockies, vs. Twins)

Cecconi has quietly done a very nice job through his first 12 starts for the Guardians, compiling a 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 60/20 K/BB ratio across 69 1/3 innings. He draws a terrific matchup to start the week, getting to take on the Rockies at home before finishing the week with a home tilt against the Twins. He checks all of the boxes of everything that we’re looking for except for the elite strikeout rate, but that is covered by the extra volume that he’ll see during a two-start week. Even if rain factors in or the Guardians decide to insert a spot starter into their rotation during the week, he still winds up with a single start against the Rockies at home that you would want to use anyways. Cecconi looks like a very strong option in leagues of all sizes for the upcoming week.

Luis Castillo, Mariners, RHP (@ Athletics, vs. Rangers)

Castillo continues to march on and post quality numbers each week, posting a 3.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 107/36 K/BB ratio over 120 innings through his first 21 starts. The strikeout rate is down from where we’d expect it to be based on Castillo’s career, but he has still been very effective so it’s a minor gripe. He’s a threat to win every time that he takes the mound and he gets to battle a pair of inferior opponents within his division, which should allow him to add to that total this week. Fire him up in all formats.

Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays, RHP (@ Orioles, vs. Royals)

Bassitt has pitched very well for the Jays this season, going 11-4 with a 3.88 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a 117/29 K/BB ratio over 120 2/3 innings through his first 22 outings. He’s pitching for one of the hottest teams in all of baseball and should be a good bet to add to that win total during his upcoming two-start week against the Orioles and Royals. He can be deployed with confidence in all leagues.

Decent Plays

Zach Eflin, Orioles, RHP (vs. Blue Jays, @ Cubs)

Eflin made his triumphant return from the injured list this past week and pitched fairly well – striking out five over five innings of two-run baseball in a no-decision against the Guardians. The matchups for the upcoming week are certainly imposing, battling a red-hot Blue Jays’ squad and then having to take on the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Eflin usually keeps his ratios in check though and he should approach double-digit strikeouts over his two-start week. He’s worth starting in 15-teamers for sure and I’d probably roll the dice in most 12-team formats as well.

Casey Mize, Tigers, RHP (vs. Diamondbacks, @ Phillies)

If you just glanced as Mize’s season-long line, you would think it’s a no-brainer to throw him out there for a two-start week regardless of his matchups. I’m not so sure that’s the right call. He has been absolutely obliterated in each of his last two starts – one before and one after the All-Star break – giving up 10 runs on 16 hits over seven innings against the Mariners and the Pirates. He now has to take on a pair of strong offenses in the Diamondbacks and Phillies, with the second start coming on the road. In 15-teamers it’s hard to get away from this as you are unlikely to have better options, but I wouldn’t be throwing him with much confidence in 12-teamers after the beatings that he just endured.

Rich Hill, Royals, LHP (vs. Braves, @ Blue Jays)

Is it more than just a great story that Rich Hill is back in the big leagues and making starts for the Royals as the oldest player in the league at 45-years-old? It could be. The grizzled southpaw actually looked good in his first start, allowing just one earned run over five innings against the Cubs, though he recorded only one strikeout. The matchups aren’t ideal this week and he’s still unlikely to deliver more than a handful of strikeouts over a two-start week, but there’s some appeal to streaming Hill in deeper leagues. He’s unlikely to blow up your ratios and should at least have a shot at earning a victory. You could surprisingly do a whole lot worse this week.

Simeon Woods Richardson, Twins, RHP (vs. Red Sox, @ Guardians)

The 24-year-old right-hander has pitched much better recently, posting a 1.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and an 18/12 K/BB ratio over 22 2/3 innings in his last five starts. The problem has been his efficiency, as he hasn’t worked deeper than five innings in any of those starts and has gone 4 2/3 and three innings his last two times out. He should provide decent ratios and a handful of strikeouts, though his chances of earning a victory are diminished with him not working deeply into games. If you’re good with that, then he’s worth a look in all leagues.

Logan Evans, Mariners, RHP (@ Athletics, vs. Rangers)

Despite an elevated WHIP, Evans has done a nice job through his first 11 starts for the Mariners, compiling a 3.64 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 43/21 K/BB ratio across 59 1/3 innings. He’s in a good position to add to his win total this week with matchups against the Athletics and Rangers on tap, which makes him a worthwhile streaming option in shallower leagues in which he may still be hanging around on the waiver wire.

Patrick Corbin, Rangers, LHP (@ Angels, @ Mariners)

At this stage of his career Corbin is who he is. Someone who can provide decent ratios, give you a shot at a victory and will pick up a couple of strikeouts every time he takes the mound. That makes him a viable option in most two-start weeks. This time he’ll battle the Angels and Mariners – both on the road – where he once again makes for a decent streaming play. There’s not much there in terms of ceiling, but you could do a whole lot worse than streaming Corbin for a pair of starts this week.

At Your Own Risk

JP Sears, Athletics, LHP (vs. Mariners, vs. Diamondbacks)

Sears has struggled through his first 21 starts for the Athletics this season, posting an underwhelming 4.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a 91/26 K/BB ratio over 106 2/3 innings. Having to pitch twice at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento doesn’t work in his favor, nor does the fact that he’ll be taking on a couple of strong opposing offenses. The strikeouts should be there given the added volume of a two-start week, but don’t count on Sears for strong ratios and his chances of earning a victory aren’t particularly high.

Richard Fitts, Red Sox, RHP (@ Twins, vs. Astros)

Fitts has shown a bit of rust since returning from the injured list, registering a 5.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a 17/3 K/BB ratio over 16 innings of work while making it through five innings just once over those four starts. The matchups are tough as well, fueling the ratio risk for the upcoming week. If all you’re looking for is strikeouts, he should be able to come through for you there – and really his WHIP has been in an acceptable range for much of the season. There’s just a chance that he blows up your ERA in one of these outings. Depending on your level of risk tolerance, he could be worth a look as a streaming option in deeper leagues.

Davis Martin, White Sox, RHP (vs. Phillies, @ Angels)

Depending on what you’re looking for, it’s possible that Martin could be a viable streaming option in deeper formats. He’s not a big strikeout guy, but from the volume of two starts he could claw his way to five or six over the course of the week. He’s also very unlikely to win a game while pitching for the White Sox, but even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while. The start against the Phillies looks like a tough matchup, but Martin has done a nice job controlling his ratios this season. There isn’t much upside here, but if you’re looking strictly for volume that’s not going to destroy your ratios, he could be in play.

Drew Rasmussen, Rays, RHP (@ Yankees, vs. Dodgers)

This one really depends on what it is that you’re looking for. Rasmusen has been outstanding this season, there’s no denying that. The issue is that the Rays are now limiting his innings and he’s only likely to go three or four innings in each of these starts. If the matchups were better, I’d probably recommend using him, as eight innings of quality ratios and strikeouts would be worth it in most cases, even if he doesn’t earn a win. The problem is that the matchups couldn’t be worse. I don’t think the risk justifies what little upside there is here at the moment. I would sit him if possible in all leagues.

National League

Strong Plays

Matthew Boyd, Cubs, LHP (@ Brewers, vs. Orioles)

Matthew Boyd has been able to avoid the injured list and is putting together a magical campaign in his age-34 season for the Cubs. He holds an 11-3 record, 2.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 108/24 K/BB ratio across 118 2/3 innings of work over his first 20 starts. He starts the upcoming week with a tough matchup against the Brewers in a critical divisional battle before finishing up with the Orioles at home. He should continue to be treated like a true ace for fantasy purposes, meaning we’re starting him every week without question regardless of the matchups.

Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies, LHP (@ White Sox, vs. Tigers)

While he was snubbed from making his second straight National League All-Star team, Sánchez has certainly been worthy – going 9-2 with a 2.40 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 134/32 K/BB ratio over 124 innings. He really gets to feast this week, as he’ll battle a hapless White Sox’ offense in Chicago before taking on a struggling Tigers’ offense that has been particularly brutal against left-handed pitching over the last couple of weeks. He should be locked into 100 percent of lineups and represents one of the top overall plays of the week.

Edward Cabrera, Marlins, RHP (@ Cardinals, vs. Yankees)

The 27-year-old right-hander has impressed through his first 17 starts with the Marlins this season, posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 92/30 K/BB ratio over 88 innings. He has struck out five or more batters in each of his last 11 starts and has allowed more than two earned runs just twice during that impressive stretch. The matchup against the Yankees is tough, but with the way that Cabrera is throwing the ball at the moment, he should be started in all leagues for this upcoming two-start week.

Landen Roupp, Giants, RHP (vs. Pirates, @ Mets)

Aside from one brutal start against the Dodgers in Los Angeles in mid-June, Roupp has done nothing but dominate since the start of May – allowing two earned runs or fewer 12 times in his last 14 starts. The walks are a problem, which leads to an elevated WHIP (1.43), but he has been a major asset for fantasy purposes aside from that. He gets a strong matchup against the Pirates to start the week where he’ll be a favorite to earn a victory before finishing things up against the Mets in New York. He can be deployed with confidence in leagues of all sizes.

Decent Plays

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks, LHP (@ Tigers, @ Athletics)

It’s been a disappointing season overall for the 32-year-old southpaw, compiling a 5.50 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and a 93/32 K/BB ratio over 86 2/3 innings in his 17 starts. Aside from one disaster against the Royals though, he has actually been decent since the calendar flipped to June – posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and a 41/14 K/BB ratio over 42 innings. He also gets the added benefit of facing the Tigers when they’re slumping and can’t score runs to save their lives. The strikeouts should certainly be there over two starts on the week and his chances of earning a victory are elevated this week, making him a decent streaming option in shallow formats where he may still be available.

Frankie Montas, Mets, RHP (@ Padres, vs. Giants)

Despite his horrific struggles while rehabbing in the minor leagues, Frankie Montas has done a decent job since joining the Mets’ rotation. He has compiled a 4.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a 23/6 K/BB ratio over 25 1/3 innings in his first five starts. He has allowed just three runs over 10 2/3 innings over his last two starts while racking up 11 strikeouts, showing that he’s getting better as he continues to shake off the rust. The matchups are middle of the road, but nothing to shy away from, so I’d be comfortable starting Montas in leagues of all sizes for this upcoming two-start week.

Mitch Keller, Pirates, RHP (@ Giants, @ Rockies)

Assuming that he remains with the Pirates through the trade deadline, Mitch Keller lines up for a very strong two-start week next week. He’ll take on the Giants in an extreme pitcher’s park in San Francisco before traveling to Coors Field to battle a Rockies’ team that has struggled regardless of where they are playing. He’s a strong bet to deliver quality ratios whenever he takes the mound, the downside with Keller has been his limited strikeouts and his poor win equity pitching for the Pirates. Both of those issues are muted this week with him making two starts – and one of them coming against the Rockies. I’d feel good throwing him out there in leagues of all sizes.

Dylan Cease, Padres, RHP (vs. Mets, vs. Cardinals)

Cease has been a bit of an enigma this season. He’s got a poor ERA (4.59) which comes from a few brutal outings in which he gets knocked around, but then he’ll go out and dominate over his next couple of starts without rhyme or reason. We know what he’s never going to be a major asset in WHIP, but regardless of his performance he has been a monster in the strikeout department. He should easily eclipse double digit strikeouts during his upcoming two-start week and pitching for the Padres he has a good shot at earning a victory every time he takes the mound. Fantasy managers surely understand what they’re getting from Cease by now and as long as you can stand the potential hit in ERA, he should be started in all leagues.

At Your Own Risk

Chase Burns, Reds, RHP (vs. Dodgers, vs. Braves)

The 22-year-old rookie right-hander has been knocked around in his first five starts at the big league level – posting a 6.65 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 21 2/3 innings. The one thing that he has been able to do though, is pile up strikeouts with 35 through his first five starts. It’s not going to get any easier for him this week, as he’ll have to take on the Dodgers in the bandbox known as Great American Ballpark before taking on the Braves in the MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee. If all you care about his strikeouts and can handle the ratio risk, then by all means take a shot on Burns this week. Otherwise, you may want to steer clear.

Bradley Blalock, Rockies, RHP (@ Guardians, vs. Pirates)

It’s easy to say that we should avoid all Rockies’ starting pitchers for their two-start weeks and in practice it makes a lot of sense. I’d love to be able to find a reason to recommend an intriguing young right-hander with matchups on tap against the Guardians on the road and the light-hitting Pirates at Coors Field, but Blalock has struggled to a miserable 8.67 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over 27 innings so far this season while recording a pitiful total of only nine strikeouts. He should be avoided in all leagues.

Andre Pallante, Cardinals, RHP (vs. Marlins, @ Padres)

Pallante is the type of arm that always seems to be available if you’re willing to roll the dice for his two-start weeks. He has been very unimpressive this season, with a 4.91 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and just 72 strikeouts over 110 innings on the year. He’s probably not going to be an asset in ratios this week. What you’re gambling on, is whether or not you think he can beat the Marlins. If he does, he’ll probably deliver favorable results for the week. If not, he’ll end up hurting your squad. Once again, it all depends on your level of risk tolerance.

Brad Lord, Nationals, RHP (@ Astros, vs. Brewers)

Lord has done a decent job bouncing back and forth between the Nationals’ bullpen and their starting rotation, but that doesn’t mean we should be firing him for a difficult two-start week against the Astros and Brewers. He’s still in the process of getting stretched back out and only threw 50 pitches over four innings his last time out. The upside doesn’t justify the risk here.