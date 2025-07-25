Pete Carroll on Jamal Adams: His style of play is so suitable for what we’re trying to do

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll worked with Jamal Adams when both men were with the Seahawks and that familiarity helped Adams land a job with Carroll’s new team this week.

Adams signed with the Raiders after playing sparingly with the Titans and Lions last season and injuries limited him to 10 games in his final two seasons in Seattle, so it has been a long time since he’s flashed the ability that made him an All-Pro early in his career.

On Friday, Carroll said at a press conference that memories of that player are why the team moved to add Adams to the roster now.

“His style of play, aggressiveness, toughness and his mentality is really, really unique,” Carroll said. “That’s why we were so willing to go after him awhile back. So to get a chance to get him back in our organization and kind of give him an opportunity to get back in the flow of the kind of play he’s capable of, I’m all over it. It is because I know him really well and think the world of him. His style of play is so suitable for what we’re trying to do here about being aggressive and tough and all that. So we’ll see what happens.”

Adams was a safety when he entered the league and moved into a hybrid safety/linebacker role during his time with the Seahawks. Carroll said he’s been playing the Will linebacker spot with the Raiders and said Adams is a “fantastic blitzer” before noting that he thinks Adams will be moving around the defense if he winds up making the roster in Vegas.

