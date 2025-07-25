 Skip navigation
Padraig Harrington shoots bogey-free 66 to take one-shot lead at Senior Open

  
Published July 25, 2025 06:23 PM
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
July 25, 2025 02:03 PM
Watch highlights from second-round action of the ISPS Handa Senior Open from the Old Course at Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire, England.

BERKSHIRE, England — Padraig Harrington birdied his last hole Friday for a 5-under 65, giving him a one-shot lead in The ISPS Handa Senior Open as he goes for his second senior major title of the year.

Defending champion K.J. Choi had the lead late in the second round on the Old Course at Sunningdale until he took bogeys on the 16 and 17th. Choi had to settle for a 67 and was one shot behind along with Thomas Bjorn, who had a 63.

Harrington is trying to become the fifth player to win The Open and The Senior Open.

“Where I should make a score I scored, and then I got in trouble on plenty of other holes,” Harrington said. “Hit some recovery shots and managed my game, but I never showed much confidence out there at all in my swing at all. I obviously like these 72-hole ones, and the bigger golf courses suit me.”

The Senior Open is the fifth major on the PGA Tour Champions. The regular tournaments are 54 holes. Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado.

Bjorn was an angry Dane on Friday and it worked in his favor. He was furious with himself for ruining a good start in the opening round with three bogeys over the last four holes. He channeled that frustration into four birdies in five holes at the start. He made eagle on the 320-yard 11th. And after dropping shots on the 16th and 17th holes, he finished with a birdie.

“Just got out here in that mode of I know I played well yesterday and I was hitting the ball well. I knew I was playing well, but I was just angry,” Bjorn said. “Wanted to get off to a start and hit a great shot on 2, which it’s not like a given birdie, and then I hit some good shots from there.

“The first 12 holes was just an absolute joy.”

Among those two shots behind were Ernie Els and Justin Leonard, who made the cut in The Open last week at Royal Portrush.