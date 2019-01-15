Warriors

Draymond Green thinks NBA didn't need reminder Warriors are champs

By Marcus White January 15, 2019 8:26 PM

With their 31-point win over the previously West-leading Denver Nuggets, the Warriors made a statement on Tuesday. 

Golden State exploded for 51 points in a record-setting first quarter, and never looked back in the Mile High City. It was a potent reminder of the Warriors' firepower, but not one that Draymond Green thought the NBA needed. 

"Nah, we don't have to remind them. They know," Green told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke after the Warriors' 142-111 victory. "It's been a pretty crazy year for us [but] we're starting to figure it out, we're starting to come together and starting to click at the right time. Things are going well."

Green himself has been the center of said craziness, from his rift with Kevin Durant to injuries that have hampered him at times this season. Although he hasn't scored in double figures in the last four games, Green was back to his do-it-all self on Tuesday night in Denver. He hauled in six rebounds, dished out a season-high 13 assists, and only turned the ball over once. 

Oh, and he also finished a game-high plus-41. 

"I play with a lot of great guys, a lot of great players," Green told Burke. "I just try to find them in the spots they like the ball. Guys are really shooting the ball well, I've been a playmaker on this team for some years now, that's my job."

Not that anyone needed a reminder, at least according to Green. 

Warriors look like a different team, thanks in part to James Harden

By Monte Poole January 15, 2019 10:51 PM

If seeking the source behind the awakening of the Warriors, one must start with James Harden staring them down in the glow of triumph.

They have not lost since being victimized by Harden’s incredible game-winning shot, in overtime, over premier defenders Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, on Jan. 3 at Oracle Arena.

After giving away a game they know they should have won, against a team they like to torture, the Warriors weren’t mad. They were seething. And they were resolute.

This would not happen again. And, yes, we know it’s “only” the regular season.

It would be 12 days before they could redeem themselves against a serious foe, and when that chance arrived Tuesday night in Denver, the Warriors pounced. They jumped on the Nuggets early and did not let up until they had a 142-111 victory that got the full attention of not only the upstart contenders, but also the entire NBA.

Hello, remember us?

“We’re way past making statements,” Stephen Curry told reporters at Pepsi Center. “We understand what type of team we are and what we’re capable of. There’s no doubt in our locker room that if we play the way we did tonight, we’re the best team in the league.”

[RELATED: Draymond says NBA didn't need reminder Dubs are champs]

There was a modicum of debate about that before tipoff. The Nuggets owned the best record in the Western Conference, and the best home record in the NBA. They had beaten the Warriors in October. They have defeated enough quality opponents to qualify as a legitimate postseason threat.

So the Warriors, on alert, attacked from the jump, lighting up the scoreboard with 51 first-quarter points, a franchise record and the highest scoring first quarter in the NBA’s shot-clock era.

[RELATED: Warriors set franchise records in first quarter vs. Nuggets]

“I don’t remember a better first quarter,” coach Steve Kerr said. “That was a fireworks show.”

It got no better for the Nuggets over the next three quarters.

“It was beautiful basketball,” Kerr said. “I liked the way our guys moved the ball, got our shot fakes, playing with purpose, playing with a simple style of execution but aggressive at the same time. Finding that balance is always what we’re looking for and that was as good as it gets.”

The overall numbers were plenty impressive: 60.0 percent shooting from the field, including 53.8 percent from beyond the arc; a franchise-record 10 3-pointers in that scalding first quarter; 38 assists against 10 turnovers; limiting the Nuggets to 39.6 percent shooting in the second and third quarters, essentially burying them.

What was striking, though, was the efficiency of the Warriors. After so many games in which they allowed opponents to come back -- the Rockets, who overcame a 20-point deficit on the Harden dagger, come to mind -- the Warriors were utterly ruthless once ahead.

“They have won multiple world championships for a reason and they sent a message tonight,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “They came in and kicked our ass. We will learn from it.”

That was the point. Sure, the Warriors had beaten the Kings, Knicks, Bulls and Mavericks, in order, since losing to Harden and the Rockets. The Nuggets were different -- more of a challenge -- and the Warriors responded with that in mind.

Denver got no closer than 12 after the first quarter. The Warriors led by 19 at the half, by 29 after three quarters and hiked it as high as 38 in the fourth.

“Obviously, [we] understand what they’ve been doing all season, top two teams in the west going at it,” Curry said. “It was a good night for us. It’s what we expected to do. It’s not surprising. We have obviously been talking about putting together game-after-game in a row at a high level. It’s been a good stretch and we want to keep it going.”

The Warriors endured four consecutive losses and a winless road trip in November. They were blown off their own floor four times, by four different teams, and were humiliated on national TV on Christmas Day by a Lakers team that they wanted to destroy.

Though those losses cannot be erased, they didn't generate the kind of anger that surfaced when Harden delivered a nasty backhand to the face of the defending champs.

The edge of the Warriors has looked considerably sharper ever since, and that was enough for them to leave the Nuggets in a heap in their own house.

Klay Thompson texts Zaza Pachulia after tallying four dunks vs. Nuggets

By Brian Witt January 15, 2019 9:38 PM

Detroit Pistons center Zaza Pachulia has been having fun at his former Warrior teammates' expense throughout the season.

On Tuesday night, Klay Thompson returned the favor.

After recording four dunks in the Warriors' win over the Nuggets, Thompson was asked if he's been keeping track of how many dunks both he and Pachulia have converted this season, a reference to their ongoing dunk competition dating back multiple seasons.

"I gotta be winning this year," Thompson responded.

When a reporter informed him the count is currently 11 to one in his favor, Thompson had a good chuckle.

"Ha! Good, I'm going to text him that. Right now, actually."

Text Pachulia he did, right then and there.

"You have one dunk. I have 11 this year. Pay me," Thompson recited his text aloud.

It was the latest clap back in a long line of humorous interactions between the two former teammates, and we'll undoubtedly hear Pachulia's retort before long.

[RELATED: Zaza Pachulia roasts Klay Thompson on Instagram, 'you still my guy']

Chances are he'll be more impressed with the four-dunk performance than Kevin Durant was, who mocked Thompson after the win, saying his dunks "don't look that good ... He's 6-7, he's gotta get higher than that."

Thompson, upon hearing Durant's critique, remained unbothered.

"It's about efficiency. Substance over style, you feel me?"

Guess that rules him out for the dunk contest this year. Darn.

