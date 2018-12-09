It's Week 14 and -- in an early December tradition as reliable as Christmas tree lightings and roving carolers -- it's (potentially) Hat-and-T-Shirt Day for the Patriots. A victory in Miami gives them yet another AFC Eastern Division championship, their 10th in a row and 16th in the last 18 years. (Not to mention a host of other historic achievments.) But the focus in New England over the years has expanded far beyond mere hats and T-shirts. Here, then, are the games Patriots fans should be paying attention to as the AFC playoff race rages:

1 P.M. GAMES

Ravens at Chiefs: Kansas City survived its first game after releasing Kareem Hunt with a closer-than-anticipated win in Oakland over the woeful Raiders. Now they return home, but -- in the bad news of this good news/bad news scenario -- they have to play the Ravens, a legitimate playoff contender that's won three in a row. If the Patriots win out, they only need Kansas City to lose once in order to grab top seed in the playoffs. We should get a much better feel how the Chiefs will do without Hunt today.

Colts at Texans: Houston continues its hard-charging ways but the Pats still have the tie-breaking advantage thanks to their Opening Day victory over the Texans in Foxboro. All they have to do is make sure they finish with at least the same record as Bill O'Brien's crew, which is the case as we speak. Two weeks ago, this seemed like it'd be a real test for Houston. But then the Colts went into Jacksonville and laid a dinosaur-sized egg, taking much of the bloom off their rose. Can they get it back today?

4:05 P.M. GAME

Bengals at Chargers: Los Angeles remains a game behind Kansas City and doesn't figure to stumble today against the bumbling, Dalton-less, losers-of-four-in-a-row Bengals. The Chargers still have one game left with the Chiefs, so what seems to be a straightforward battle for top seed could get complicated if L.A. catches/overtakes K.C.

4:25 P.M. GAME

Steelers at Raiders: Pittsburgh's pratfalls in each of the last two weeks make it hard to take the Steelers seriously as a real contender. But there's almost no chance they lose today -- you'd think -- and they do have the Pats coming into Heinz Field next Sunday, so they're still a factor in the race. However, another clown show today -- you know, like throwing a it-seemed-like-the-defender-was-the-intended-receiver interception in the end zone when you're standing on victory's door in the game's closing seconds, or blowing a 16-point lead (at home) and jumping offside not once, not twice, but three straight times as the opposition attempted the game-winning field goal -- and next Sunday may not be nearly as important as we'd once thought.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.