Patriots

What Patriots fans should watch for in Week 14

cp-patriots-afc-east-championship-fans-signs-120918c.jpg
AP Photo

What Patriots fans should watch for in Week 14

By NBC Sports Boston Staff December 09, 2018 9:37 AM

It's Week 14 and -- in an early December tradition as reliable as Christmas tree lightings and roving carolers -- it's (potentially) Hat-and-T-Shirt Day for the Patriots. A victory in Miami gives them yet another AFC Eastern Division championship, their 10th in a row and 16th in the last 18 years. (Not to mention a host of other historic achievments.) But the focus in New England over the years has expanded far beyond mere hats and T-shirts. Here, then, are the games Patriots fans should be paying attention to as the AFC playoff race rages:

1 P.M. GAMES

Ravens at Chiefs: Kansas City survived its first game after releasing Kareem Hunt with a closer-than-anticipated win in Oakland over the woeful Raiders. Now they return home, but -- in the bad news of this good news/bad news scenario -- they have to play the Ravens, a legitimate playoff contender that's won three in a row. If the Patriots win out, they only need Kansas City to lose once in order to grab top seed in the playoffs. We should get a much better feel how the Chiefs will do without Hunt today.

Colts at Texans: Houston continues its hard-charging ways but the Pats still have the tie-breaking advantage thanks to their Opening Day victory over the Texans in Foxboro. All they have to do is make sure they finish with at least the same record as Bill O'Brien's crew, which is the case as we speak. Two weeks ago, this seemed like it'd be a real test for Houston. But then the Colts went into Jacksonville and laid a dinosaur-sized egg, taking much of the bloom off their rose. Can they get it back today?

4:05 P.M. GAME

Bengals at Chargers: Los Angeles remains a game behind Kansas City and doesn't figure to stumble today against the bumbling, Dalton-less, losers-of-four-in-a-row Bengals. The Chargers still have one game left with the Chiefs, so what seems to be a straightforward battle for top seed could get complicated if L.A. catches/overtakes K.C.

4:25 P.M. GAME

Steelers at Raiders: Pittsburgh's pratfalls in each of the last two weeks make it hard to take the Steelers seriously as a real contender. But there's almost no chance they lose today -- you'd think -- and they do have the Pats coming into Heinz Field next Sunday, so they're still a factor in the race. However, another clown show today -- you know, like throwing a it-seemed-like-the-defender-was-the-intended-receiver interception in the end zone when you're standing on victory's door in the game's closing seconds, or blowing a 16-point lead (at home) and jumping offside not once, not twice, but three straight times as the opposition attempted the game-winning field goal -- and next Sunday may not be nearly as important as we'd once thought.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

Patriots vs. Dolphins Inactives: Stephon Gilmore to play Week 14

usatsi_11291540_133468180_lowres.jpg
Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Patriots vs. Dolphins Inactives: Stephon Gilmore to play Week 14

By Nick Goss December 09, 2018 11:43 AM

The New England Patriots will have their best cornerback in Miami on Sunday when they take on the rival Dolphins in an AFC East matchup.

Patriots cornerback Stephone Gilmore was questionable for Week 14 with an ankle injury, but the team announced Sunday morning that he is active. Rob Gronkowski, as expected, also is active.

The Dolphins will be without their best cornerback in Xavien Howard, which is good news for Tom Brady and the Patriots passing attack. 

Here's the full list of inactives for both teams.

PATRIOTS
TE Dwayne Allen (knee)
CB Keion Crossen
DE Derek Rivers
DE Keionta Davis
OL James Ferentz
CB Duke Dawson
DT Danny Shelton

DOLPHINS
QB David Fales
CB Xavien Howard
C Jake Brendel
G Isaac Asiata
T Zach Sterup
DE Jonathan Woodard
WR Isaiah Ford

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream: watch NFL Week 14 game online

usatsi_11778906_133468180_lowres.jpg
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chiefs vs. Ravens live stream: watch NFL Week 14 game online

By Nick Goss December 09, 2018 11:39 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 14 of the 2018 NFL season with the AFC’s top seed at 10-2, but they have a tough test at home Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have won three consecutive games led by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the New England Patriots are hoping he makes it four straight victories.

That’s because the Chiefs are one game ahead of the Patriots for the top seed in the conference. The Patriots only need to finish the season with the same record as the Chiefs because New England holds the tiebreaker over Kansas City as a result of its Week 6 win at Gillette Stadium. 

The Patriots play the Miami Dolphins on the road Sunday, and a victory for New England claims the AFC East crown. Rooting for the Ravens is a tough one for Patriots fans given these teams’ tense playoff history, but New England needs at least one KC loss to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens online.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: CBS All-Access

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

Load more