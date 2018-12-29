Bears

Three keys and prediction: Bears vs. Vikings

By JJ STANKEVITZ December 29, 2018 10:35 AM

1. Hang on to the ball. It’s hard to see the Bears going into Minneapolis and winning while committing three turnovers, as they did against the Vikings at Soldier Field in Week 11. A sort of worrying trend for this Bears offense is a propensity for turnovers — over the last six games, this group has turned the ball over 13 times, as opposed to 11 in its first nine games. Mitch Trubisky and the Bears’ offense doesn’t need to do anything special (even moreso the case without Allen Robinson) but in what will be the Bears’ biggest road test to date, that may be all this team needs to hang with the Vikings.  
 
2. Shut down the run game. After firing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, the Vikings have had a renewed commitment to the run, gaining a combined 320 yards on the ground in wins over the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. Dalvin Cook, in particular, has been key in powering the Vikings’ offense, averaging 17 1/2 carries, 104 1/2 yards and a touchdown in those two games in the post-DeFilippo era. The Bears, though, held Cook to just 12 yards on nine carries at Soldier Field back in November. For Minnesota, Sunday will be the biggest test of offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski’s commitment to the run; for the Bears, it’ll be a test to see if this defense can stop the Vikings’ ground game if they play again in the playoffs.
 
Also worth noting, if the Bears are able to make the Vikings’ offense one-dimensional: Kirk Cousins, in 2016, had a win-and-in scenario in the final game of the season for Washington, but without a run game (15 carries, 38 yards) he struggled, throwing two interceptions while being sacked four times in a season-ending 19-10 loss to the New York Giants.
 
3. Stay healthy and be smart. Matt Nagy said he doesn’t want updates on the sideline about the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game, and players have maintained all week they won’t be scoreboard watching on Sunday. But if that Rams-49ers game swings in favor of Los Angeles — meaning the Bears would have no chance at earning a first-round bye — Nagy and his team will have to be smart about potentially pulling players to make sure they’re healthy for the playoffs. Don’t discount the Bears’ desire to eliminate the Vikings from the playoff picture (which would also require a Philadelphia Eagles win over Washington) but ultimately, the Bears will need to emerge from Week 17 as healthy and as prepared as possible for the playoffs.
 
Prediction: Vikings 20, Bears 16. The Bears actually haven’t faced a difficult road test since Week 1 this year, with their other trips either being against bad teams, in mediocre atmospheres or both. So facing a Vikings team with everything to lose in one of the better home environments in the NFL will not be easy, especially if the Rams are winning comfortably as the afternoon goes on. Losing to the Vikings, though, would not lower the Bears’ chances of advancing out of the wild card round — in the last 30 years, of the 14 times two teams have faced each other in Week 17 and then in the first round of the playoffs, the higher-seeded team has won 11 times.
 
Bonus prediction: Rams 31, 49ers 13. Ultimately, the Bears’ loss won’t matter with playoff seeding. The 49ers are a salty team, one that could very well give the Rams a tough game in Los Angeles. But the Rams beat the 49ers in San Francisco by 29 back in October, and while Sean McVay’s outfit hasn’t looked too inspiring recently, they’ll cruise to a win to lock up the No. 2 seed.

NFL picks, Week 17: Experts predict Bears end season with loss to Vikings

bears_vikes.jpg
USA TODAY

By Lorin Cox December 29, 2018 9:57 PM

The Bears have every reason to be confident heading into Week 17. They’ve won eight of their last nine games, including three in a row, and they’re still playing for the chance at a first round bye if they get a little help.

Even so, the majority of NFL experts are predicting the 8-6-1 Minnesota Vikings to take the home victory over the 11-4 Bears on Sunday, according to NFL Pick Watch.

Just 26 percent of the predictions have picked Chicago, although that is the third-closest game of the week in terms of predictions.

Out of the 12 most accurate prognosticators this season, only three pick the Bears in Week 17.

The analytics models all seem to like the Vikings too, with Number Fire, Microsoft Cortana, Pro Football Focus and Five Thirty Eight all siding with Minnesota.

Even our own J.J. Stankevitz predicts Chicago to fall short.

It may not be the ending to the season Bears fans want, but they’re already guaranteed at least one more game, and that will be a welcomed change.

Bears wide receivers Josh Bellamy and Anthony Miller fined for actions in fight against 49ers

anthony_miller_josh_bellamy.jpg
USA TODAY

By Tim Stebbins December 29, 2018 4:28 PM

Josh Bellamy and Anthony Miller were each fined for their actions in a sideline fight that broke out between the Bears and 49ers on Sunday.

Bellamy and Miller — who were also ejected following the fourth quarter skirmish — were fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was also ejected and consequently fined $10,026. 

Despite the ejection, Miller said he would do exactly what he did again if a similar situation presented itself.

“I just saw Mitch’s head hit the ground real hard and I knew it was an unnecessary hit,” Miller said. “Like, nobody had to tell me nothing to go in there, because that’s my quarterback.

“Because (Trubisky) already missed a couple games because of a late hit, so when I see that, that’s like dirty football, you know what I’m saying? And I don’t support that.”

