RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One

nbc_pftpm_joealtintv2_240418.jpg
Alt shaped by brother’s NHL, father’s NFL careers
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclarknikedeal_240418.jpg
Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure Nike deal
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240418.jpg
Williamson’s injury raises long-term questions

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WhitWatson_8x101.jpg Download

Whit Watson

Play-by-Play & Studio Host, PGA TOUR

Whit Watson joined GOLF Channel in August 2010 and currently serves as a play-by-play host for the network’s PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions live tournament coverage. Additionally, Watson contributes as a host for Golf Central, the network’s daily evening news program.

Prior to joining the network, the Orlando native was a host, reporter, and play-by-play announcer for cable networks Fox Sports Florida and Sun Sports, where his coverage of the NBA, NHL, MLB, as well as college football and basketball earned him four regional Emmy Awards. Watson also spent nearly seven years as an anchor for ESPN in Bristol, Conn., where he was featured on many of the network’s most visible programs.

Watson’s broadcast career began while still a student at Cornell University, where he graduated with honors in 1993.

He currently lives in Orlando with his family.