Whit Watson joined GOLF Channel in August 2010 and currently serves as a play-by-play host for the network’s PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions live tournament coverage. Additionally, Watson contributes as a host for Golf Central, the network’s daily evening news program.

Prior to joining the network, the Orlando native was a host, reporter, and play-by-play announcer for cable networks Fox Sports Florida and Sun Sports, where his coverage of the NBA, NHL, MLB, as well as college football and basketball earned him four regional Emmy Awards. Watson also spent nearly seven years as an anchor for ESPN in Bristol, Conn., where he was featured on many of the network’s most visible programs.

Watson’s broadcast career began while still a student at Cornell University, where he graduated with honors in 1993.

He currently lives in Orlando with his family.