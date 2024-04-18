Karen Stupples joined GOLF Channel in 2013 and currently serves as an on-course reporter and analyst for the network’s LPGA TOUR live tournament coverage. Stupples also contributes to the network’s coverage of the NCAA Championships.

Prior to joining GOLF Channel, the 2004 Women’s British Open champion accumulated nearly $4 million in career earnings on the LPGA and Ladies European Tours over the course of her 15-year career.

Stupples is a native of England, and currently resides in Florida with her family.