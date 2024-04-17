Mike Florio, who created the innovative, NFL-focused football website ProFootballTalk, is an NFL Insider for NBC Sports.

Florio is a regular contributor to NBC’s acclaimed Sunday night NFL studio show Football Night in America and appears in the Sunday Night Football postgame show to break down the NFL’s top stories of the day with Mike Tirico.

Generally regarded as the best and most popular, independent NFL news and information site, ProFootballTalk partnered with NBC Sports in July 2009. Since that time, both PFT and NBCSports.com have seen tremendous growth in traffic.

PFT consists of 30-50, daily “News and Rumors” blog items written largely by Florio dealing with the issues surrounding the NFL players, coaches, owners and general managers. PFT’s innovative coverage summarizes news from around the NFL, but it is Florio’s opinionated, provocative and often humorous accounts drawn from a wide network of NFL sources that are the driving force of the blog’s popularity.

Florio co-hosts PFT Live, a daily weekday show featuring NFL insight from Florio, Chris Simms, Mike Golic and other experts from around the league that streams on Peacock.

Well respected in NFL circles, the New York Times called Florio, “A leading source of information,” while Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says of him, “He’s tireless. He’s been our watchdog.” And Sunday Night Football play-by-play voice Al Michaels told the Los Angeles Times that Florio is, “As wired into the NFL as anyone.”

Florio holds two engineering degrees from Carnegie Mellon and graduated from the West Virginia University School of Law.