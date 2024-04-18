 Skip navigation
Rex Hoggard Download

Rex Hoggard

Senior Writer, GOLF Channel

Rex Hoggard is a veteran sports writer and a senior writer for GOLF Channel, covering golf’s professional tours. Hoggard handles breaking news, features and opinion stories for the network. Hoggard additionally contributes to the network’s news coverage on-air, as a reporter and host on Golf Central and Golf Central Live From on-site at golf’s biggest events.


Before joining GOLF Channel, Hoggard accumulated more than 15 years of journalism experience, including nine years at Golfweek magazine. Hoggard began his career at the Orlando Sentinel, then worked as a staff reporter for the Highline News in Washington before joining Golfweek in 1999.