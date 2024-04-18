Tanith White is a figure skating commentator for NBC Sports Group, covering major events including the Olympics, the World Figure Skating Championships, and the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. She also handles play-by-play for additional Olympic sports, including gymnastics and curling.

White has contributed to NBC Sports Group’s coverage of three Olympic Games, and most recently served as the co-host of Olympic Ice during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. She also served as a reporter for NBC Olympics’ 2018 Paralympic Games. Previously, White served as host of Gold Zone and Daily Dismount during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and as a sportsdesk reporter for the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

A two-time Olympian in ice-dancing, White (then Tanith Belbin) and partner Ben Agosto won an Olympic silver medal at the 2006 Torino Winter Games – the first ice dancing medal for a U.S. team in 30 years. Belbin and Agosto finished in fourth place at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, which capped a career that also earned them five U.S. Championship titles, four World Championship medals (two silver, two bronze), and three Grand Prix Final medals (two silver, one bronze). Since retiring from competition in 2010, the pair has continued to skate together professionally.

White currently resides in Michigan with her husband, and fellow ice dancer and Olympic gold medalist Charlie White.