 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
TANITH WHITE Download

TANITH WHITE

Figure Skating Commentator

Tanith White is a figure skating commentator for NBC Sports Group, covering major events including the Olympics, the World Figure Skating Championships, and the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. She also handles play-by-play for additional Olympic sports, including gymnastics and curling.

White has contributed to NBC Sports Group’s coverage of three Olympic Games, and most recently served as the co-host of Olympic Ice during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. She also served as a reporter for NBC Olympics’ 2018 Paralympic Games. Previously, White served as host of Gold Zone and Daily Dismount during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and as a sportsdesk reporter for the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

A two-time Olympian in ice-dancing, White (then Tanith Belbin) and partner Ben Agosto won an Olympic silver medal at the 2006 Torino Winter Games – the first ice dancing medal for a U.S. team in 30 years. Belbin and Agosto finished in fourth place at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, which capped a career that also earned them five U.S. Championship titles, four World Championship medals (two silver, two bronze), and three Grand Prix Final medals (two silver, one bronze). Since retiring from competition in 2010, the pair has continued to skate together professionally.

White currently resides in Michigan with her husband, and fellow ice dancer and Olympic gold medalist Charlie White.