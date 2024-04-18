Billy Kratzert currently serves as an in-studio analyst for Golf Central, GOLF Channel’s daily evening news program.



Previously, Kratzert has filled several roles for GOLF Channel, as an analyst, tower announcer and on-course reporter for the network’s PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry TOUR, and PGA TOUR Champions live tournament coverage.

Kratzert also was previously an analyst for GOLF Channel’s On the Range program. A four-time PGA TOUR winner, he began working as a golf commentator in 1997 following his PGA TOUR playing career. In addition to his work for Golf Channel, Kratzert has served as a golf contributor for several other media outlets including CBS, ESPN, TNT and the PGA TOUR Radio network.