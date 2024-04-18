 Skip navigation
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

coreyrobinson.jpg Download

COREY ROBINSON

Host, Reporter

Corey Robinson, an NBC Sports host and reporter, serves as a sideline reporter for the USFL. A former Notre Dame wide receiver, he joined NBC Sports in Jan. 2020.

Robinson has worked the past two Olympic Games with NBC Sports, serving as a curling reporter at the Beijing Olympics following his Olympic debut as a sportsdesk reporter during the Tokyo Olympics.

Robinson contributes to a variety of properties across the NBC Sports portfolio on linear, digital and social platforms, serving as host of the ND on NBC Podcast and as an analyst on Atlantic 10 basketball.

A 2017 graduate from the University of Notre Dame, Robinson was a wide receiver on the Fighting Irish football team from 2013-2015, was named a first-team Academic All-American, and was awarded the Notre Dame Knute Rockne Student-Athlete Award in 2014. In 2016-17, he became the first-ever Notre Dame football player to serve as student body president.

Robinson is the son of Hall of Fame basketball player David Robinson.