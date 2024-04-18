Corey Robinson, an NBC Sports host and reporter, serves as a sideline reporter for the USFL. A former Notre Dame wide receiver, he joined NBC Sports in Jan. 2020.

Robinson has worked the past two Olympic Games with NBC Sports, serving as a curling reporter at the Beijing Olympics following his Olympic debut as a sportsdesk reporter during the Tokyo Olympics.

Robinson contributes to a variety of properties across the NBC Sports portfolio on linear, digital and social platforms, serving as host of the ND on NBC Podcast and as an analyst on Atlantic 10 basketball.

A 2017 graduate from the University of Notre Dame, Robinson was a wide receiver on the Fighting Irish football team from 2013-2015, was named a first-team Academic All-American, and was awarded the Notre Dame Knute Rockne Student-Athlete Award in 2014. In 2016-17, he became the first-ever Notre Dame football player to serve as student body president.

Robinson is the son of Hall of Fame basketball player David Robinson.