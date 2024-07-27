BEYONCÉ INTRODUCES TEAM USA DURING NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRIMETIME COVERAGE OF THE PARIS OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY

“America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are.” -- Beyoncé

July 26, 2024

Global superstar Beyoncé introduced Team USA during NBCUniversal’s primetime coverage of the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony earlier tonight. The spectacular 2:30-minute video

Set to her smash hit “YA YA,” from her globally lauded album, COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé begins the introduction on camera wearing a stunning patriotic ensemble featuring bespeckled white cowboy boots; a red, white, and blue USA body suit; a flowing a red, white, and blue cape; and blue cowboy hat.

The video features dozens of Team USA athletes in action and posed, including Olympians Simone Biles, Caeleb Dressel, LeBron James, Katie Ledecky, Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Sha’Carri Richardson, and many more.

On camera and through narration, Beyoncé says, “That pride, and that joy, that’s what gets me about this team. And that’s what makes me believe in this team. And that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 days. America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are.”

She concludes the introduction with, “What a vision to behold. What a team to believe in. What a night to celebrate.”

In an unprecedented Opening Ceremony, Paris 2024 organizers turned one of the world’s most famous waterways, the River Seine, into the world’s biggest theatrical stage with a flotilla of nearly 90 boats carrying thousands of athletes from around the world past hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Primetime coverage for the west coast begins at 8 p.m. PT /7 p.m. MT on NBC and Peacock.

Replays of the primetime’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony will be available on Peacock following the conclusion of tonight’s west coast program.

