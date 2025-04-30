PGA TOUR’S CJ CUP BYRON NELSON AND LPGA TOUR’S INAUGURAL BLACK DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINE LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

PGA TOUR’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas – Thursday-Friday at 4 p.m. ET, Saturday-Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

LPGA Tour’s Inaugural Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort in Utah – Live in Primetime on GOLF Channel Thursday-Sunday

PGA TOUR Champions Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club in Texas – Begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Top 20 Finishers in Today’s Final Round of the PGA Professional Championship Earn Exemptions in PGA Championship – Today at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

NCAA Division I Men’s Selection Show – Today at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Grass League Grass Clippings Open Final Round – Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 30, 2025 – The PGA TOUR’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas and the LPGA Tour’s inaugural edition of the Black Desert Championship in Utah headline NBC Sports’ live golf coverage across GOLF Channel and Peacock this week.

PGA TOUR: CJ CUP BYRON NELSON

Native Texans Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris headline the field at this week’s PGA TOUR CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, this week. Scheffler, Spieth and Zalatoris are all in search of their first wins of 2025. Scheffler has five top 10 finishes this season. Last year, Taylor Pendrith earned his first career PGA TOUR victory with a one-shot victory over Ben Kohles.

Coverage airs on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday at 4 p.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday lead-in coverage on GOLF Channel at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Johnson Wagner

: Holes: Tom Abbott

On-Course: Arron Oberholser / Colt Knost

Notable Teams This Week



Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Will Zalatoris

Gary Woodland

Sam Burns

Ryan Fox

Sungjae Im

LPGA TOUR: BLACK DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP

The inaugural edition of the LPGA Tour’s Black Desert Championship takes place at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, this week. This marks the first LPGA Tour event to be played in the state of Utah in more than 60 years, dating back to when the Riverside Ladies Open was held in 1964 and won by Clifford Ann Creed. This week’s Black Desert Championship comes on the heels of a thrilling finish at the LPGA Tour’s first major of the season, The Chevron Championship, as Mao Saigo emerged victorious from a five-way playoff.

Thursday-Friday coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com and moves to GOLF Channel at 7 p.m. ET. GOLF Channel will provide live third and final round coverage on the weekend beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

NBC/GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Cara Banks

: Analyst : Karen Stupples

: On-Course: Kay Cockerill / Mel Reid

Notable Players This Week



Brooke Henderson

Lilia Vu

Jennifer Kupcho

Maja Stark

Ruoning Yin

Linn Grant

Ayaka Furue

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: INSPERITY INVITATIONAL

One week after The Chevron Championship was held down the road at The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands plays host to the PGA TOUR Champions this week with the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club. Bernhard Langer is a four-time winner of the event. Scott Dunlap was declared the winner of last year’s Insperity Invitational when the final round was cancelled due to inclement weather.

GOLF Channel’s coverage begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday coverage on GOLF Channel getting underway at 3 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week



Bernhard Langer

Ernie Els

Retief Goosen

Vijay Singh

Padraig Harrington

Mike Weir

PGA OF AMERICA: PGA PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The final round of the PGA Professional Championship – the national championship for golf club professionals – will take place at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla., today at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. The top finishers that compose the Corebridge Financial PGA Team gain an invitation to the PGA Championship, while the newly-minted PGA Professional Champion receives exemptions into six PGA Tour events over the next 12 months.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Justin Kutcher

: Justin Kutcher Analyst : Suzy Whaley

: Suzy Whaley On-Course: Tripp Isenhour / Gary Christian

COLLEGE GOLF: NCAA MEN’S DIVISION I SELECTION SHOW

The NCAA Division I men’s golf regional fields will be announced on today’s selection show at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Resident college golf experts Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine will anchor today’s show, which will feature interviews with a variety of coaches. NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals will be contested May 12-14 at six different sites with 13 or 14 teams at each site. The 81 teams consist of 28 automatic qualifiers that won their respective conference championships and 53 at-large bids. Five teams will advance out of each regional to the NCAA Championship at La Costa.

GRASS LEAGUE: GRASS CLIPPINGS OPEN

Live golf goes under the lights at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Ariz., with the final round of the Grass League’s Grass Clippings Open this Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The Grass Clippings Open kicks is the first event of the 2025 Grass League season. The Grass League is the world’s first high-stakes par 3 golf league, featuring competitive tournaments with both amateur and professional players in team-based formats.

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central and Golf Today coverage is anchored by Steve Burkowski, Anna Jackson, Tripp Isenhour, and Jordan Cornette.

Day

Golf Central

Wednesday

6-7 p.m.

Thursday

3-4 / 9-10 p.m.

Friday

3:30-4 / 9-10 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 / 9-10 p.m.

Sunday

12-1 / 9-10 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.



--NBC SPORTS--