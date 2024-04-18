Dan Hicks is one of NBC Sports’ longest-tenured on-air personalities, handling hosting and play-by-play duties for some of NBC’s most prestigious sporting events for more than three decades.

Hicks currently serves as NBC Sports’ lead golf play-by-play commentator, calls swimming and skiing at the Olympics, and returns as the lead play-by-play voice for Notre Dame Football in 2024.

Hicks has served as lead play-by-play host of NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR tournament coverage since 2000, which includes THE PLAYERS and the coveted FedEx Cup playoff highlighted by The TOUR Championship. Hicks also anchors NBC Sports’ coverage of such elite golf events as the U.S. Open, Ryder Cup, President’s Cup, and U.S. Women’s Open.

A veteran of 13 Olympic broadcasts dating back to the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Hicks has served as a swimming play-by-play commentator for the past seven Summer Olympics. Hicks most recently served as the alpine skiing play-by-play announcer for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. His Winter Olympics broadcast experience includes speed skating play-by-play at Salt Lake City (2002), Torino (2006), and Vancouver (2010), extensive work as a studio host, and coverage of the Closing Ceremony at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. In addition, Hicks has handled play-by-play duties for NBC Sports’ NFL Wild Card Weekend coverage.

Prior to joining NBC in 1992, Hicks had been a sports anchor at CNN since 1989. He began his professional career in 1984 as a sports anchor/news reporter for KCEE/KWFM radio in Tucson, Arizona. He later moved to KVOA-TV, the NBC affiliate in Tucson, where he served as weekend sports anchor/reporter before joining CNN. During a three-year run at the cable network, Hicks hosted CNN Sports Tonight on weekends and both CNN College Football Preview and CNN College Basketball Preview.

A native of Tucson, Arizona, Hicks graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. He is a single-digit handicap golfer who says, “If I’m not working or with my family, I’m on the golf course.” Hicks and his wife, Hannah Storm, have three daughters.