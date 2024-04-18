Jing Tsu is an on-air contributor for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. She will contribute to the coverage of the Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock, as well as NBC’s first night of primetime coverage on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Tsu is the John M. Schiff Professor of East Asian Studies & Comparative Literature at Yale University, She specializes in modern Chinese literature and culture and is the author of the book, “Kingdom of Characters.” She also has been a Fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study (Harvard), the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences (Stanford), and the Institute for Advanced Studies (Princeton).