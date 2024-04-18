 Skip navigation
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

JING TSU

On-Air Contributor

Jing Tsu is an on-air contributor for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. She will contribute to the coverage of the Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock, as well as NBC’s first night of primetime coverage on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Tsu is the John M. Schiff Professor of East Asian Studies & Comparative Literature at Yale University, She specializes in modern Chinese literature and culture and is the author of the book, “Kingdom of Characters.” She also has been a Fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study (Harvard), the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences (Stanford), and the Institute for Advanced Studies (Princeton).