 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Hall of Fame-Parade of Legends
Whitey Herzog, Hall of Fame manager who led St. Louis Cardinals to 3 pennants, dies at 92
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
How to watch the Chevron Championship and RBC Heritage
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche
Buffalo Sabres fire head coach Don Granato after extending playoff drought to 13th season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxg_partc_240416.jpg
Newcastle were ‘electrifying’ against Tottenham
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240416.jpg
Villa’s tactics ‘absolutely spot on’ v. Arsenal
nbc_ncaa_mdlaxweirman_240416.jpg
Wierman looking to ‘be the best’ at Maryland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Hall of Fame-Parade of Legends
Whitey Herzog, Hall of Fame manager who led St. Louis Cardinals to 3 pennants, dies at 92
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
How to watch the Chevron Championship and RBC Heritage
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche
Buffalo Sabres fire head coach Don Granato after extending playoff drought to 13th season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxg_partc_240416.jpg
Newcastle were ‘electrifying’ against Tottenham
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240416.jpg
Villa’s tactics ‘absolutely spot on’ v. Arsenal
nbc_ncaa_mdlaxweirman_240416.jpg
Wierman looking to ‘be the best’ at Maryland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NUP_155989_0014.jpg Download

Joe Gesue

Senior Vice President, NBC Olympics & Paralympics, Programming & Executive Editor

Senior Vice President, NBC Olympics & Paralympics Editorial, Partnerships and Programming & Executive Editor
A veteran of 13 Olympic Games, Joe Gesue is Senior Vice President, NBC Olympics & Paralympics Editorial, Partnerships and Programming & Executive Editor. He oversees all Olympic and Paralympic programming, the Editorial Research department, and has worked on the past 12 Olympic primetime shows (2000 through 2022).

In addition to programming and editorial, Gesue works on Olympic and Paralympic project management, strategy, relationships and sales partnerships.

Gesue previously served as Editorial Director for NBC Olympics, overseeing NBC Sports writers and researchers, and spent seven years as co-Producer of the most-watched studio show in sports, Football Night in America, as well as three Super Bowl pregame shows on NBC. He most recently was SVP of Olympics & Paralympics Production (2012-2022).

He is the winner of 18 Emmys for his work on 13 Olympic broadcasts, the 2018 World Cup, and the network’s Wimbledon coverage. Gesue’s accolades also include a Peabody Award for his work on the Opening Ceremony of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. In addition to his managerial duties, Gesue was the head writer for NBC’s primetime coverage of the 2006 Torino and 2008 Beijing Olympics, and has co-produced and written several long-form NBC Olympic documentaries.

Gesue joined NBC in 1994 as an Olympic Researcher for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Before that, he was a sportswriter for The Journal News in Westchester County covering New York City area sports teams. Gesue graduated from Princeton in 1993, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in politics. A native of Croton on Hudson, NY, he and his wife, Katie, have three children, Rowen, Joseph and Celia.