Judy Rankin joined GOLF Channel in 2010 as the lead analyst for its LPGA Tour live tournament coverage.

A 26-time LPGA Tour winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member, Rankin was the leading money winner in 1976 and ’77, and finished in the top-10 on the money list 11 times between 1965 and ‘79. She was a three-time recipient of the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average in a season (1973, ’76, and ’77), a two-time LPGA Player of the Year (1976 and ’77), and captained the 1996 and ’98 American Solheim Cup teams to victories. Rankin also was the first veteran player to be voted into the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame in 2000 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame the same year. Rankin also received the First Lady in Golf Award from the PGA of America in 1999 and the Bob Jones award from the USGA in 2002.

Rankin became the first woman to work full-time on broadcasts of men’s events and previously has served as a golf commentator for ABC and ESPN.