Rich Lerner joined GOLF Channel in 1997 and has been a versatile mainstay ever since. He currently serves as a play-by-play host for GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR live tournament coverage, and as a host for the network’s Golf Central and Golf Central Live From (primetime host) news programming, airing on-site from the game’s biggest events. As part of GOLF Channel’s Golf Central Live From, Lerner writes and narrates essays that add perspective to critical moments in the sport, and the players whom they center around.

In addition to his duties with GOLF Channel as part of NBC Sports Group, Lerner has contributed to NBC Olympics’ on-air coverage from on-site at both the 2016 Rio Games and 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Through the years, Lerner has brought a number of in-depth specials to GOLF Channel, from New York Stories to Courage on the Fairways to Tiger Woods: Millennium Man. He was honored with the Women’s Sports Foundation Journalism Award for his documentary, Se Ri Pak, A Champion’s Journey. He also was the recipient of a Telly Award for his contributions to a story on 1964 U.S. Open winner, Ken Venturi. Additionally, Lerner has helped write and co-produce projects for the network’s Emmy-nominated GOLF Films unit.

Lerner grew up working at his father’s driving range and miniature golf course in Allentown, Pa., and graduated from Temple University in 1983. He and his wife Robin reside in Connecticut and have two sons, Jesse and Jack.