SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

Rich Lerner Download

Rich Lerner

Host and Play-by-Play, NBC Sports

Rich Lerner joined GOLF Channel in 1997 and has been a versatile mainstay ever since. He currently serves as a play-by-play host for GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR live tournament coverage, and as a host for the network’s Golf Central and Golf Central Live From (primetime host) news programming, airing on-site from the game’s biggest events. As part of GOLF Channel’s Golf Central Live From, Lerner writes and narrates essays that add perspective to critical moments in the sport, and the players whom they center around.

In addition to his duties with GOLF Channel as part of NBC Sports Group, Lerner has contributed to NBC Olympics’ on-air coverage from on-site at both the 2016 Rio Games and 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Through the years, Lerner has brought a number of in-depth specials to GOLF Channel, from New York Stories to Courage on the Fairways to Tiger Woods: Millennium Man. He was honored with the Women’s Sports Foundation Journalism Award for his documentary, Se Ri Pak, A Champion’s Journey. He also was the recipient of a Telly Award for his contributions to a story on 1964 U.S. Open winner, Ken Venturi. Additionally, Lerner has helped write and co-produce projects for the network’s Emmy-nominated GOLF Films unit.

Lerner grew up working at his father’s driving range and miniature golf course in Allentown, Pa., and graduated from Temple University in 1983. He and his wife Robin reside in Connecticut and have two sons, Jesse and Jack.