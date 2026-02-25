NBC SPORTS BEGINS 2026 PGA TOUR COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND WITH COGNIZANT CLASSIC IN THE PALM BEACHES LIVE ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry Lead the Field in First Stop on PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

NBC Sports’ Coverage Begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on both Saturday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 1

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 25, 2026 – NBC Sports’ begins its 2026 PGA TOUR coverage this weekend at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – the opening event of the Florida Swing. Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry lead the field at PGA National Resort. NBC Sports’ live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on both Saturday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 1.

Following the Cognizant Classic, NBC Sports’ 2026 PGA TOUR schedule continues through the summer with weekend coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 7-8), THE PLAYERS Championship (March 14-15), Valspar Championship (March 21-22), Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 28-29), Valero Texas Open (April 4-5), and the Travelers Championship (June 27-28).

“We are excited to showcase the best players in the world over the next six weekends,” said NBC Sports Executive Vice President, Programing and Rights Management Justin Byczek. “From the third-round excitement of the leaderboard’s ‘Moving Day’ to the unparalleled drama of the final round, we look forward to incredible golf at some of the sport’s greatest venues.”

NBC Sports’ announce team for the Cognizant Classic features Dan Hicks handling play-by-play alongside analysts Kevin Kisner and Brad Faxon, with on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman and John Wood. Cara Banks will conduct interviews.

In addition to Koepka and Lowry, the field features Billy Horschel and Max Homa. Joe Highsmith is the defending champion, winning in a dramatic comeback by two strokes over Jacob Bridgeman and J. J. Spaun last year.

NBC Sports’ third round coverage on Saturday, Feb. 28 begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with final round coverage also at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 1.

NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play



Dan Hicks

Analysts



Kevin Kisner

Brad Faxon

On-Course



Jim “Bones” Mackay

Smylie Kaufman

John Wood

Interviews



Cara Banks

Notable Players This Week



Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry

Billy Horschel

Max Homa

2026 Cognizant Classic Coverage Schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Date

Time (ET)

Program

Platform

Thurs., Feb. 26

2-6 p.m.

Round 1

Golf Channel

Fri., Feb. 27

2-6 p.m.

Round 2

Golf Channel

Sat., Feb. 28

1-3 p.m.

Round 3

Golf Channel

Sat., Feb. 28

3-6 p.m.

Round 3

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Mar. 1

1-3 p.m.

Final Round

Golf Channel

Sun., Mar. 1

3-6 p.m.

Final Round

NBC, Peacock



--NBC SPORTS--