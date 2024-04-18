 Skip navigation
Smylie Kaufman Download

Smylie Kaufman

On-Course Reporter, NBC Sports

PGA TOUR winner Smylie Kaufman joined NBC Sports in January 2023 and serves as an on-course reporter for its golf coverage.

Kaufman made his NBC Sports PGA TOUR on-air debut at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open — an event he won in 2015 — and worked additional TOUR and amateur events on GOLF Channel during the year. He also served as an on-course reporter for digital coverage at the 2022 U.S. Open on Peacock and the 2022 PGA Championship on ESPN+.

In 2024, Kaufman earned critical acclaim for his “Fridays with Smylie” happy hour segments during NBC Sports’ Friday afternoon PGA TOUR coverage, which featured Kaufman providing commentary at pivotal holes alongside some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest stars, including Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.

Kaufman was a four-year member of the LSU golf team and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He currently resides in Birmingham, Ala., with his wife Francie and daughter, Anna.