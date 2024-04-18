 Skip navigation
RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One

nbc_pftpm_joealtintv2_240418.jpg
Alt shaped by brother’s NHL, father’s NFL careers
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclarknikedeal_240418.jpg
Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure Nike deal
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240418.jpg
Williamson’s injury raises long-term questions

SteveSands_8x101.jpg Download

Steve Sands

NBC Sports Play-By-Play Announcer, Host & Interviewer

A versatile on-air personality, Steve Sands mainly covers golf for NBC Sports. Sands regularly does play-by-play, is a tower announcer and serves as an interviewer for NBC and GOLF Channel’s coverage of the PGA Tour, major championships, The Players, Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. He also hosts GOLF Channel’s “Live From The Masters.”

In 2014, Steve became part of NBC’s Olympics coverage. He has been to multiple Winter and Summer Olympic Games as a play-by-play announcer and lead interviewer for speed skating and golf.

A native of Washington, D.C., Sands began his sportscasting career as a sports anchor and reporter in Ft. Collins, Colorado, while in college at Colorado State University, where in 1991 he earned a bachelor’s degree in Technical Journalism.