NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF 125th U.S. OPEN AT OAKMONT JUNE 12-15 ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK, AND PEACOCK

Nearly 300 Hours of U.S. Open Championship Programming Including Broadcast, Featured Groups, and Studio Coverage

Production Elements Include Emmy Award-Winning Drone Tracing Technology & The “Rolex Hour” – Uninterrupted Coverage of Sunday’s Final Hour on NBC and Peacock in Partnership with Rolex

Transcript – Dan Hicks, Kevin Kisner, Smylie Kaufman, and Notah Begay III Preview the 125th U.S. Open

U.S. Open All Access Presented by Deloitte Whip-Around Show Hosted by Trey Wingo on Peacock

Peacock’s Multiview Feature and Featured Groups Coverage Presented by American Express

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open Provides 35+ Hours of Live On-Site Studio Coverage Beginning Monday, June 9 on GOLF Channel, Including Todd Lewis’ Exclusive Interview with Defending Champ Bryson DeChambeau

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 5, 2025 – NBC Sports will present comprehensive live coverage of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., beginning Thursday, June 12, through Sunday, June 15, across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. Pre-championship coverage begins Monday, June 9, with Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on GOLF Channel.

In total, NBC Sports will provide nearly 300 hours of championship coverage surrounding the 125th U.S. Open , including traditional Thursday-Sunday coverage, as well as Peacock’s Multiview, U.S. Open All Access, featured groups coverage, and week-long Golf Central Live From coverage on GOLF Channel. Live From coverage will include Todd Lewis’ exclusive interview with defending U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, as Lewis went behind-the-scenes with DeChambeau at his home in Dallas in preparation for the U.S. Open.

Sunday’s final round coverage will feature The Rolex Hour – Uninterrupted Coverage in partnership with Rolex for the final hour of golf on NBC and Peacock as a champion is crowned at Oakmont.

NBC Sports will utilize roughly 90 cameras to present the 125th U.S. Open, including Emmy Award-winning drone tracing technology, a pair of additional drone cameras, and a “Ditch Cam” at the 15th hole where tee shots are expected to roll towards the ditch alongside the fairway.

Additional production elements include:



A technocrane on the 3 rd , 16 th and 17 th holes;

, 16 and 17 holes; Bunker cams on the 8 th green and surrounding the green at the potentially driveable 17 th hole;

green and surrounding the green at the potentially driveable 17 hole; Pinpoint green animations showing the projected breaks of putts;

A jib camera providing coverage of the 1 st tee and 9 th and 18 th greens;

tee and 9 and 18 greens; A Steadicam with depth of field lens;

A robo-bridge camera following the players as they walk across bridge over the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the 1st to 2nd hole.

125TH U.S. OPEN

Host



Mike Tirico

Play-by-Play/Analyst Pairings



Dan Hicks/Kevin Kisner

Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon

Mike Tirico/Notah Begay III

Steve Sands/Gary Koch

Rich Lerner/Curt Byrum

Tom Abbott/Arron Oberholser

On-Course Reporters



Jim “Bones” Mackay / Smylie Kaufman / John Wood / Roger Maltbie / Paige Mackenzie / Curt Byrum

Interviews



Kira K. Dixon / Cara Banks

How To Watch – Thursday, June 12 – Sunday, June 15 (all times ET)



TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date

USA Network

Peacock

NBC/Peacock

Thursday, June 12

6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

5-8 p.m.

Friday, June 13

6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 7-8 p.m.

1-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

12-8 p.m.

Sunday, June 15

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

12-7 p.m.



U.S. OPEN ALL ACCESS PRESENTED BY DELOITTE – EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

U.S. Open All Access Presented by Deloitte returns for a third consecutive year to provide whip-around coverage that will stream exclusively on Peacock. Hosted by Trey Wingo, U.S Open All Access will complement the traditional broadcast coverage, tapping into the main telecast, featured groups and more. Cisco is the Official Technology Partner of U.S. Open All Access and will provide enhancements the All-Access broadcast, including Cisco Web-Ex for interviews and the Cisco Board Pro for interactive segments.

U.S. Open All Access will stream exclusively on Peacock from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET on Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

MULTIVIEW AND FEATURED GROUPS PRESENTED BY AMERICAN EXPRESS ON PEACOCK

NBC Sports will also complement its comprehensive U.S. Open coverage on Peacock with its popular Multiview function – which makes its debut in major championship golf – and featured groups Thursday-Sunday, showcasing three morning groups and three afternoon groups each day of the championship. American Express is the Presenting Sponsor of Peacock’s U.S. Open Multiview and Featured Groups coverage. Featured groups coverage is also available on usopen.com and the USGA app.



Play by Play : Steve Burkowski / Steve Schlanger / Justin Kutcher / George Savaricas / Todd Lewis

: / / Analysts/On-Course: John Cook / Craig Perks / Mel Reid / Jim Gallagher Jr. / Johnson Wagner / Tripp Isenhour / Billy Ray Brown / Gary Christian / Mark Rolfing

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE U.S. OPEN

Beginning Monday, June 9, GOLF Channel will surround the championship with more than 35 hours of live on-site studio coverage on Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on GOLF Channel.

Rich Lerner anchors primetime editions of Live From alongside analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley, with Johnson Wagner providing on-course segments in primetime following play to highlight pivotal moments from each round. Additional members of the championship broadcast team will also join daytime Live From segments throughout the week.



Hosts : Rich Lerner / Damon Hack / Anna Jackson

: Analysts : Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Paige Mackenzie / Notah Begay III / Mark Rolfing

: Reporters/Contributors : Todd Lewis / Jaime Diaz / Kira K. Dixon / Eamon Lynch / Rex Hoggard / Ryan Lavner

: On-Course: Johnson Wagner

Date

Golf Central – Live From the U.S. Open *

Monday, June 9

3-5 / 7-9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 11

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. / 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, June 12

8-10 p.m.

Friday, June 13

7-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

8-10 a.m. / 8-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 15

7-9 a.m. / 7-9 p.m.

*all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play



