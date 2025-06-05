 Skip navigation
PRO MOTOCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM THUNDER VALLEY IN LAKEWOOD, COLO., THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 7, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published June 5, 2025 11:31 AM

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at Noon ET with Race at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, with NBC Joining Coverage from 4-6 p.m. ET

Haiden Deegan, Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and More Motocross Stars Expected to Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 5, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Pro Motocross season continues this Saturday, June 7, from Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colo., live at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, with NBC joining coverage at 4 p.m. ET. Live coverage will return exclusively to Peacock at 6 p.m. ET.

Jett Lawrence won his second consecutive overall race of the 450 Class season in Hangtown last weekend, while Haiden Deegan remains unbeaten as he looks to defend his 250 Class title. Aaron Plessinger earned a runner-up finish in the 450 Class to move to second in the points standings, while Lawrence remains in first. Jo Shimoda earned runner-up in the 250 Class.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt and SuperMotocross analyst James Stewart a seven-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action in Thunder Valley. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto and Racer X Editor-in-Chief Davey Coombs recap last week’s action in Hangtown on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Thunder Valley gets underway at Noon ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Jason Weigandt
  • Analyst: James Stewart
  • Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas
  • Race Day Live: Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH

  • Streaming – Peacock
  • TV – NBC
  • Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date
Coverage
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., June 7
Race Day Live
Peacock
12 p.m.
Race – Thunder Valley
Peacock
3 p.m.
Race – Thunder Valley
NBC, Peacock
4-6 p.m.
Race – Thunder Valley
Peacock
6 p.m.

--NBC SPORTS--