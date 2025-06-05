LINCOLN FINANCIAL NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR OF EPIC GOLFPASS DOCUSERIES CHRONICLING RENAISSANCE OF PHILADELPHIA’S HISTORIC COBBS CREEK GOLF COURSE

“Cobbs Creek Rising: Headwaters to Horizons, presented by Lincoln Financial” will Follow the Massive Renovation Project Designed to Bring Philadelphia and Golf Communities Together



Part 1 of the Three-Part Series Premieres Today, Streaming Exclusively on GolfPass; Airing on GOLF Channel on Tuesday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET



Docuseries Features Interviews with Golfers, Philadelphia Community Leaders and Visionaries to Tell the Story of Rebirth

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 5, 2025) – Lincoln Financial (NYSE: LNC), a trusted provider of retail life and annuity solutions and workplace benefits, today was named presenting sponsor of the epic GolfPass docuseries that will chronicle the $150 million golf renaissance that is turning a century-old public course into a destination for learning and recreation. Part 1 of “Cobbs Creek Rising:Headwaters to Horizons, presented by Lincoln Financial,” will stream exclusively on the GolfPass website and mobile app starting today and will make its television debut on GOLF Channel on Tuesday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET. The three-part, original GolfPass production will tell the story of how a group of Philadelphia-area visionaries, with support from founding partners like Lincoln Financial, shouldered the task of bringing one of the country’s premier municipal golf courses back to its original glory while transforming the area into a dynamic education and recreation campus for the community.

Earlier this year, Lincoln Financial announced its landmark partnership with the Cobbs Creek Foundation to further the advancement and development of infrastructure and programs at the Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus, currently under development in West Philadelphia. The partnership signifies a shared long-term commitment to the Philadelphia community, providing innovative programming, including financial literacy programs for all through Lincoln and the company’s philanthropic arm, the Lincoln Financial Foundation, and access to state-of-the-art facilities at the Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus and the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab.

“Lincoln Financial is proud to be a part of the renaissance of Philadelphia’s historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course, furthering our commitment to strengthening our local communities while empowering individuals and families to pursue the financial futures they want and deserve,” said John Kennedy, Chief Distribution & Brand Officer. “A natural extension of our partnership, we are honored to help bring this powerful docuseries to life and to be part of a transformative project that will have a lasting impact on Philadelphia and beyond.”

“Lincoln Financial is playing an integral role in the development of the new Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus and we’re thrilled the company has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Cobbs Creek Rising: Headwaters to Horizons, presented by Lincoln Financial,” said Justin Tupper, GolfPass Senior Vice President of Content Strategy & Creative and Executive Producer of the Cobbs Creek docuseries. “Their commitment to the community and rebuilding the Cobbs Creek legacy is inspiring and we’re excited they’ll be supporting our docuseries, so we can share this transformative and uplifting story with the world.”

“We are incredibly excited to see the past, present and the future of the Cobbs Creek golf course come to life in this series,” said Jeff Shanahan, President of the Cobbs Creek Foundation. “Cobbs Creek Rising: Headwaters to Horizons, presented by Lincoln Financial is a celebration of the passion, perseverance, and community spirit that have driven our mission from the beginning. We’re honored and proud to play a part in the story of Cobbs Creek golf course, and we look forward to sharing that story with the world.”

When completed, Cobbs Creek is expected be one of America’s most impressive and important golf venues. The docuseries will follow all the projects involved in the renovation, showcasing:

The Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab , backed by Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation, which will supplement the education of thousands of Philadelphia youth in STEAM subjects;

, backed by Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation, which will supplement the education of thousands of Philadelphia youth in STEAM subjects; A short course , designed by Woods’ TGR Design, a full-service golf course design firm;

, designed by Woods’ TGR Design, a full-service golf course design firm; A split-level driving range , plus a heritage museum , community event space and restaurant ; and

, plus a , and ; and A world-class, championship golf course.

The episode also will showcase how the new Cobbs Creek will benefit the West Philadelphia community, considered by many to be the city’s “forgotten corner.” “By providing a free place for kids and families to go, to have fun and to learn, the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab will be transformational within the community,” said Meredith Foote, Executive Director of the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek.

Across three episodes, GolfPass will illustrate the momentum The Cobbs Creek Foundation has gained through forging private and public partnerships like the Founding Partnership with Lincoln Financial. The Cobbs Creek project has garnered support from local individuals and families, as well as leaders in local government and in the Philadelphia business community. Part 2 of the docuseries will premiere on GolfPass in 2026, with Part 3 scheduled for early 2027. Both remaining episodes will follow further steps along the renovation path, including building and golf course architecture and design, the evolution of partnerships that will make the project a success, the stream restoration, and the big reveal of the finished project on opening day.

###

GOLFPASS HELPS GOLFERS PLAY MORE AND BETTER GOLF: Developed in partnership with global golf superstar Rory McIlroy, GolfPass is the only digital golf membership that delivers exclusive content and comprehensive tee-time benefits to help every golfer – from beginner to expert – play more and better golf. GolfPass provides members numerous perks to improve their golf game, enjoy more of the sport they love, and save money on tee times. Members get exclusive tee-time benefits and discounts on GolfNow bookings, including waived fees, tee-time credits, and Tee Time Protection. Additionally, members get unlimited access to more than 4,500 instructional videos, including titles, such as Ask Rory, The Golf Fix, The Next Shot, School of Golf, and The Swing Gym, hosted by top instructors like Devan Bonebrake, Nathalie Sheehan, Martin Hall, and Chris Como, as well as golf fitness expert Don Saladino. GolfPass also offers a selection of exclusive lifestyle content, including shows like Better Off with Hally Leadbetter, Home Course Advantage, My Roots, My Daily Routine, and more. A GolfPass membership is available in North America at GolfPass.com, in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland at GolfPass.co.uk, and in Australia at www.GolfPass.com.au. The GolfPass membership also is available via connected TV, iOS and Android apps.

About Lincoln Financial

Lincoln Financial helps people confidently plan for their vision of a successful financial future. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 17 million customers trust our guidance and solutions across four core businesses – annuities, life insurance, group protection, and retirement plan services. As of March 31, 2025, the company had $312 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance. Headquartered in Radnor, PA, Lincoln Financial is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. Learn more at LincolnFinancial.com.

About Cobbs Creek Foundation

The Cobbs Creek Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in 2018 to restore the Cobbs Creek Golf Course and to return the site to its status as one of Philadelphia’s historical landmarks. In partnership with the City of Philadelphia and local schools and community members, the Foundation’s mission is to create a state-of-the-art, economically sustainable golf and educational campus that provides opportunity for the youth of Philadelphia by serving their academic, athletic, and social-emotional needs. To learn more, visit cobbscreek.org

CONTACTS

GolfPass:

Dana Benson

Dana.Benson@nbcuni.com

Lincoln Financial:

Kelly Capizzi

Kelly.Capizzi@lfg.com

Cobbs Creek Foundation:

Allison Steele

asteele@ceislermedia.com