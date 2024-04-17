 Skip navigation
Alex Corbisiero Download

ALEX CORBISIERO

Studio Analyst, Rugby

Former Aviva Premiership Rugby and England international prop Alex Corbisiero serves as an analyst during NBC Sports’ rugby coverage, including Guinness Six Nations Championship Rugby and the Rugby World Cup.

Corbisiero works alongside host Leigh Diffey each week to provide analysis of Premiership Rugby coverage on NBCSN from NBC Sports Group’s International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

Corbisiero’s impressive playing resume includes seven-plus seasons in Premiership Rugby split between London Irish and Northampton Saints. Corbisiero was a member of the Northampton Saints club that won the Premiership Rugby championship in 2014. In addition to his experience in Premiership Rugby, Corbisiero was a member of England’s national rugby team and competed in the Six Nations championship.