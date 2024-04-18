 Skip navigation
CHRIS SIMMS Download

CHRIS SIMMS

Analyst, NFL and College Football

Former NFL and college quarterback Chris Simms is currently an NFL and college football analyst across numerous NBC Sports programs and platforms. Simms is an analyst for Football Night in America, the most-watched studio show in sports, co-host of PFT Live with Mike Florio and host of the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast.

Before joining NBC Sports in 2017, Simms served as a football analyst for FOX Sports and CBS Sports. He was also a co-host of Bleacher Report’s digital program Simms and Lefkoe with Adam Lefkoe.

Prior to his broadcasting career, Simms’ NFL career included stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos from 2003-2010. He also served as a coaching assistant for the New England Patriots in 2012. Simms played collegiate football at the University of Texas (1999-2002), and was named USA Today’s High School Offensive Player of the Year in 1998. He is the son of former New York Giants quarterback and Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms.

Simms lives in Connecticut with his wife Danielle and their family.