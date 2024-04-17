 Skip navigation
CurtByrum_8x10.jpg Download

Curt Byrum

Analyst and On-Course Reporter, PGA TOUR

Curt Byrum joined GOLF Channel in 2001 and serves as an analyst and on-course reporter for GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR tournament coverage.

Prior to joining GOLF Channel, Byrum competed for more than 15 years on the PGA TOUR, accumulating 19 top-10 finishes, highlighted by his win at the 1989 John Deere Classic. He also earned two Korn Ferry TOUR victories over the course of his career, and has competed in several PGA TOUR Champions events.

A native of South Dakota, Byrum was an All-American at the University of New Mexico, and currently resides in Arizona.