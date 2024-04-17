Grant Boone is a long-time play-by-play commentator for GOLF Channel and has spent more than 20 years as an award-winning play-by-play host for more than a dozen sports. Currently, Boone contributes to the network’s LPGA Tour live tournament coverage as the play-by-play host in the 18th tower.

Boone’s experience calling golf extends to his work with CBS Sports, anchoring extended coverage of major championships, including “Amen Corner Live” at the Masters and the morning pre-game coverage at the PGA Championship.

In addition to golf, Boone has contributed to broadcast coverage for a variety of networks’ sports properties, including CBS, ESPN, Turner and Fox. Those assignments include calling the men’s and women’s gymnastics NCAA championships, the men’s and women’s Big 12 track and field championships, baseball, soccer, volleyball, tennis, softball and swimming.

His experience also extends to sports radio, with his radio broadcast assignments including the PGA TOUR (where he was the signature voice for the original PGA TOUR Radio Network in 1997), the Masters and U.S. Open for golf, along with radio coverage of college football, college basketball and college baseball competition.

Previously, Boone also wrote a weekly column for PGA.com, entitled Grant Me This.

A native of Nashville and nephew of legendary entertainer Pat Boone, Grant is a 1991 graduate of Abilene Christian University’s department of Journalism and Mass Communication. In 2001, in his first year of eligibility, Boone was honored by his alma mater with the Gutenberg Award for distinguished journalistic achievement. Boone and his wife have been married since 1991 and have three children.