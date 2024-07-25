NBCUNIVERSAL TO PROVIDE ITS MOST COMPREHENSIVE AUDIO COVERAGE EVER FOR OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

NBCUniversal’s Audio Coverage for Paris Olympics Includes iHeartMedia Play-by-Play Channels, Original Podcasts, and More

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 25, 2024 – With the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 beginning tomorrow, NBCUniversal is providing audio coverage that features expansive ways for fans to listen to their favorite events, competitions, and athletes than ever before, providing all new play-by-play channels, original podcasts, and more.

Following are all the ways for U.S. fans to listen to the Paris Olympics:

iHeartMedia: NBCUniversal has chosen iHeartMedia as its exclusive audio partner for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. As part of the agreement, iHeartRadio is launching 24/7 play-by-play audio channels of select NBCU linear coverage of the Games; has created an original Olympic iHeartPodcast hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers; will produce Olympic-specific episodes from some of iHeart’s top podcasts; and is promoting tune-in for NBCU’s comprehensive coverage.



The play-by-play channels, on the iHeart app will enable iHeart’s listeners to hear NBCU’s coverage of the most exciting moments of the Games, with a special focus on Team USA. The channels launched on July 24 when the US Men’s team took on France in soccer. The U.S. has led the medal count at seven consecutive Summer Games and looks to be a powerhouse again. NBCU’s coverage on iHeart’s channels is expected to include Team USA men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, and volleyball, as well as swimming, gymnastics, track & field, and more.

In the 15-episode original podcast series, live now, 2 Guys, 5 Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers of Las Culturistas discuss everything from Paris culture to the athletes, events and top storylines of the Games.

The Podium: The Podium returns for its fourth season, with weekly episodes leading up to Paris and then daily in-Games. Join NBC Sports host Zora Stephenson on a deep dive into the heart of the Paris Olympics with insider coverage, athlete features and the most memorable storylines, for one of the most anticipated Games in recent memory. This season includes four weekly bonus episodes with behind-the-scenes interviews from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athlete summit.

In The Village: The In The Village podcast returns daily during the Games, where Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel takes listeners into one of the most exclusive areas of the Paris Olympics – the athletes’ village -- to explore the daily life of athletes as they arrive, train and perform in this unprecedented environment.

My New Favorite Olympian: NBCUniversal Local’s NBC-owned stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks present a new season of the award-winning multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian profiling Team USA’s most-inspiring athletes leading up to Paris 2024. The seven-part audio and video series, which began June 12, is led by 12-time Olympic medalist swimmer Natalie Coughlin and Zena Keita, an NBC Sports Bay Area reporter, host and analyst.

My New Favorite Olympian provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic or Paralympic glory. Each 15- to 20-minute episode focuses on different Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls and includes interviews with the athlete, experts, and those closest to them.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

