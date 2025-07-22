 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 153RD OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL PORTRUSH IS MOST-WATCHED SINCE 2022, AND UP 16% FROM LAST YEAR

Published July 22, 2025 02:23 PM

Final Round Coverage on NBC/Peacock Averages 4.1 Million Viewers, Up 21% vs. 2024; Sunday’s Audience Peaks at More Than 6.1 Million Viewers

Total Audience Delivery of More Than 2 Million Viewers Across More Than 25 Hours of Coverage Across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock – Up 16% vs. 2024 and Best Since 2022

Weekend Coverage on NBC/Peacock Delivers Two Most-Watched Sports Telecasts of the Weekend

Early Round Coverage on USA Network Averages More Than 1 Million Viewers, Up 18% vs. 2024

Led by Peacock, Most-Streamed Open Championship Ever

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 22, 2025 NBC Sports’ presentation of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland – featuring Scottie Scheffler’s first ever Open win – ranks as the most-watched Open since the milestone 150th Open at St Andrews in 2022, with double-digit percent viewership gains across its coverage on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

Sunday’s final round coverage on NBC and Peacock (9:02 a.m. – 1:51 p.m. ET) produced a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.1 million viewers, up 21% vs. 2024, according to data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. Viewership peaked at more than 6.1 million viewers in the 1:30-1:45 p.m. ET quarter hour, as Rory McIlroy concluded his round and Scottie Scheffler closed out his first-ever Open title, defeating Harris English by four shots.

Weekend coverage on NBC and Peacock averaged 3.6 million viewers, up 24% from the comparable windows in 2024. The Saturday/Sunday windows were television’s most-watched sports telecasts of the weekend.

Thursday and Friday early-round coverage on USA Network averaged of more than 1 million viewers, up 18% vs. 2024, also ranking as the most-watched early-round coverage of The Open since 2022, which featured Tiger Woods in the field.

Overall, four-day coverage of The Open averaged more than 2 million viewers on NBC and USA Network, up 16% vs. 2024, and best since 2022.

The 2025 Open Championship also delivered viewership milestones for Peacock. Saturday and Sunday’s simulstreams of NBC’s coverage rank as Peacock’s two most-watched Open Championship windows on record. Overall total minutes streamed on Peacock and NBC Sports Digital were up 13% vs. 2024.

--NBC SPORTS--