HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

NBC and Peacock to Lead NBCU’s Coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad from Paris, France

Opening Ceremony : NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo to Present Opening Ceremony Coverage Live on the River Seine on Friday, July 26

NBC Daytime : Olympic Daytime Takeover Includes Biggest Events Live Resulting in More Programming Hours on the NBC Broadcast Network than any Previous Olympics



NBC Primetime : Reimagined Primetime in Paris will Provide Three Hours of Edge-of-your-Seat Entertainment Each Night with Unprecedented Storytelling

Peacock : Live Streaming Coverage of All Sports and Events , All NBC Programming, Full-Event Replays, Originals, Clips, and More

Linear Networks : USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Telemundo, and Universo to Present Extensive Live Action and Programming throughout Each Day

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 1, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, features more ways for viewers to watch their favorite events, competitions, and athletes than ever before, covering broadcast and cable networks, streaming service Peacock, Spanish language, theater experiences, extensive accessibility, social media, audio, and more.

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. The Paris organizers are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. The surfing competition will take place nearly 10,000 miles from Paris in Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia.

NBCU will surround this unprecedented Olympic presentation with its most comprehensive coverage plan ever. Following are all the ways for U.S. viewers to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics:

OPENING CEREMONY

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage will be hosted by NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico alongside Emmy Award-winning talk show host and Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning, and will feature NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor on the Team USA boat, and TODAY Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on a bridge along the route. Opening Ceremony reporters include Melissa Stark and Andrea Joyce, who will report from the red carpet.

Plans for the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony in Paris are unlike any other. Directed by award-winning director Thomas Jolly, the Opening Ceremony will be taken outside the confines of a traditional stadium on the River Seine and feature celebrations, the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, and more.

NBC DAYTIME

With Paris six hours ahead of the United States’ eastern time zone, the daytime takeover will feature that day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. Paris 2024 will have more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics .

Every day, the NBC broadcast network

Fans can expect to see live coverage of the most exciting Olympic events, including the biggest stars, live finals, and medal events. Some highlights include:



LeBron James , Stephen Curry , Kevin Durant and Team USA’s men’s basketball team opens play against Serbia – which is expected to feature three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic - on July 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

, , and Team USA’s men’s basketball team opens play against Serbia – which is expected to feature three-time NBA MVP on July 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET. On the women’s side, Team USA – featuring A’ja Wilson , Breanna Stewart , Diana Turasi , and more – opens their search for an eighth consecutive Olympic medal vs. Japan on July 29 (live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

The men’s basketball final will be presented live at 3:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 10, and the women’s final live at 9:30 a.m. ET on Aug. 11.

, , , and more – opens their search for an eighth consecutive Olympic medal vs. Japan on July 29 (live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Simone Biles and Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team going for gold in the women’s team final on July 30. The women’s all-around final takes place on Aug. 1. Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, is joined on Team USA by reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee , Tokyo Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles , Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey , and 2023 U.S. junior champion Hezly Rivera .

and Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team going for gold in the women’s team final on July 30. The women’s all-around final takes place on Aug. 1. Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, is joined on Team USA by reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist , Tokyo Olympic medalist , Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist , and 2023 U.S. junior champion . Katie Ledecky , in her fourth Olympics appearance, looks to continue her dominance in the 1500 women’s free (final presented live on July 31 at approx. 3 p.m. ET), where she is undefeated in her professional career having won five world titles and Olympic gold in Tokyo.

, in her fourth Olympics appearance, looks to continue her dominance in the 1500 women’s free (final presented live on July 31 at approx. 3 p.m. ET), where she is undefeated in her professional career having won five world titles and Olympic gold in Tokyo. Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles racing in the 100m. The women’s final will be presented live on Aug. 3 (approx. 3 p.m. ET) and the men’s final on Aug. 4 (approx. 3:50 p.m. ET).

and racing in the 100m. The women’s final will be presented live on Aug. 3 (approx. 3 p.m. ET) and the men’s final on Aug. 4 (approx. 3:50 p.m. ET). Beach volleyball, held in Champ-de-Mars park, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, begins with the qualifying rounds on July 27.

NBC PRIMETIME

Primetime in Paris : NBCUniversal is re-imagining its Olympic primetime coverage for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and renaming its signature show, Primetime in Paris, which will deliver enhanced storytelling and bring viewers closer to the Olympics than ever before every single night on NBC and Peacock.

Mike Tirico will host Primetime in Paris from Paris’ famed Trocadero, with the iconic Eiffel Tower and River Seine serving as the backdrop for NBCU’s Olympic primetime. Global megastar Snoop Dogg will be a part of Primetime in Paris most nights, joining Tirico with a report after a day of attending Olympic competitions, visiting with Olympic athletes and their friends and families, and exploring the unique sights and sounds that only Paris has to offer.

Primetime in Paris will feature a main title sequence capturing the Magic of Paris, Showcasing star athletes and evolving to highlight the day’s narrative. It will typically begin with a gold medal victory from competition that day, showcasing a life-changing victory within the first 10 minutes of the program.

PEACOCK

Peacock will be the U.S. streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first, the service will stream every sport and event , including all 329 medal events, and will feature full-event replays; all NBC programming; curated video clips; virtual channels; original programming; and more.

Peacock’s viewing experience

Peacock Live Actions : a new interactive tool that lets fans choose their own viewing journey during live and primetime coverage, and follow the events they are most interested in watching. Peacock Discovery Multiview : With up to 40 live events happening simultaneously, Peacock Discovery Multiview will offer an industry-first, enhanced four-view experience that helps users navigate to the most important events, with real-time on-screen descriptions from NBCU’s Olympic experts informing viewers about what is at stake, such as a medal event, an elimination risk or a first-time Olympian. Olympic Hub : Peacock will provide fans with an intuitive, easy-to-navigate Olympics destination that will allow every kind of fan – both avid and casual – to view the Olympic Games in the way that best fits their interests or timetable, including a spotlight of the biggest live events prominently displayed at the top of the screen when fans enter the Olympics hub, browse by sport and search by athlete features, an interactive schedule, medal standings, catch up with key plays, and more.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson , bringing their signature hilarious insights to recap the 2024 Olympics’ best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games.

and , bringing their signature hilarious insights to recap the 2024 Olympics’ best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games. Watch with Alex Cooper : Alex Cooper , the multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy , will be at the Paris Olympic Games this summer to host Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock. The Watch with Alex Cooper interactive program will feature Cooper and friends live in a seamless picture-in-picture view sharing their thoughts and insights on Olympic events and answering questions from fans on social in real time.

Gold Zone : The whip-around show will stream for the first time live on Peacock during NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. With hosts Scott Hanson , Andrew Siciliano , Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila , Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10. With up to 40 events happening simultaneously during the Paris Olympic Games, Gold Zone will present viewers with the best and most compelling moments happening at any time. Gold Zone ’s daily offering will provide viewers with the most comprehensive and all-encompassing live whip-around coverage of any Olympic Games to date.

Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock: Peacock is harnessing A.I. technology to present “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock,” a first-of-its-kind, personalized experience complementing NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. In collaboration with Emmy Award-winning, Hall of Fame announcer Al Michaels and powered by generative A.I. and A.I. voice synthesis technology, “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” will provide fans with their own customized playlist featuring highlights of the events most relevant to them from the previous day. Each compilation will feature clips from NBCU’s Olympics coverage and be narrated by a high-quality A.I. re-creation of Michaels’ voice, which was trained using his past appearances on NBC and matches his signature expertise and elocution.

CABLE NETWORKS

USA Network, E!, CNBC, and GOLF Channel will present live action and programming throughout the Olympics, featuring qualifying and medal rounds.

USA Network will be the primary home for U.S. team sports and longform content such as swimming heats, track and field, soccer, basketball and 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, rugby, cycling, volleyball, water polo, and more.

On Wed., July 24, and Thurs., July 25, USA Network presents multiple men’s and women’s soccer matches live, including Team USA’s opening matches (men’s on Wed. at 3 p.m. ET v. host-nation France, women’s on Thurs. at 3 p.m. ET v. Zambia).

CNBC will feature boxing, cycling, rugby, skateboarding, and more. On July 27, CNBC will present live coverage of the first gold medal event of the 2024 Paris Olympics with the shooting mixed team air rifle final at 5 a.m. ET.

E! will feature coverage of track & field, gymnastics, canoeing, diving, equestrian, artistic swimming, breaking, fencing, water polo, and more.

GOLF Channel will show the live golf competitions throughout the Paris Olympics from Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. The Team USA men’s team Scottie Scheffler, defending gold medalist Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Tokyo Olympian Collin Morikawa in Paris. The women’s team Nelly Korda, World No. 2 Lilia Vu, and World No. 9 Rose Zhang. Men’s coverage tees off on GOLF Channel on Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET, with the women beginning on Aug. 7 at 3 a.m. ET.

SPANISH-LANGUAGE

Marking 20 years of Olympic coverage on Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the Olympic Games in the U.S., the network will present t he most extensive Olympic coverage in Spanish-language media history

Telemundo and Universo will present more than 315 hours of live competitions and daily recap specials. On most days, the network will offer at least 6 hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games and up to 12 hours of programming on soccer days. In addition, Telemundo will present a two-hour recap show highlighting the best Olympic stories of the day, every weekday at 12 a.m. ET beginning Friday, July 26 through Sunday, August 11.

For the first time, the network will offer coverage of the Opening Ceremony live on Telemundo on July 26 starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Peacock will livestream all Telemundo and Universo programming, offering the most extensive Spanish-language streaming experience for the Olympics in U.S. media history. In addition to the live events, Peacock will feature full-event replays and exclusive short-form content in Spanish curated for Hispanic audiences around the most relevant events, athletes, and countries competing in Paris.

Telemundo will be the Home of Fútbol Olímpico, the soccer destination to watch every match, every team, every goal from both Men’s and Women’s tournaments live en español starting two days before the Opening Ceremony on July 24 through August 11 across Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

AUTHENTICATED STREAMING

NBC Sports Digital will stream more than 5,000 hours of the Paris Olympics across its TV Everywhere platforms, via authentication, including NBCOlympics.com (desktop), NBC.com (desktop), the NBC Sports App, the NBC App and all other NBCU Apps (e.g., Telemundo, USA, and Bravo), which are available across mobile, tablet and connected TVs.

The comprehensive offering features live competition across all 39 sports and all 329 medal events, plus simulstreaming of all linear coverage and the digital Gold Zone whip-around show.

NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC Sports app will once again feature full-event replays of all event streams, plus extensive video highlights.

NBCOlympics.com will once again be the home for results, schedules, medal counts, athlete profile pages, and more.

THEATER EXPERIENCES

IMAX: The NBC television network will extend its live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony to IMAX locations nationwide on Friday, July 26 — the first time ever the global event will be presented live in IMAX. IMAX will present NBC’s live coverage of this summer’s Opening Ceremony to more than 150 IMAX locations throughout the United States, providing fans with a unique and immersive theatre experience to enjoy what promises to be one of the most spectacular Opening Ceremonies in Olympic history. Tickets are available for purchase now.

AMC: The NBC television network will extend its daily live daytime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics to AMC Theatres as a ticketed event throughout the United States from July 27-August 11. Beginning the day after the Opening Ceremony, select daytime hours of NBCUniversal’s live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC will be shown in approximately 160 AMC locations nationwide, allowing fans to gather and experience the competitions, moments, stories, and emotion of the Olympics on the big screen as they unfold live in Paris. Tickets are available for purchase now.

ACCESSIBILITY

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be more accessible to viewers of all abilities than ever before, providing the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of the Olympic through enhanced closed captioning, expanded audio description, and improved digital content accessibility. Closed captioning, which provides text of the coverage audio for viewers who are Deaf or hard of hearing, will be available for all Olympic events airing across NBCU’s broadcast and cable networks. NBCUniversal will also provide closed captioning for all digital livestreams with commentary across Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. More audio description services – interspersing broadcast audio with skilled voices describing Olympic scenes and context – will be available for viewers who are blind or visually impaired for the Paris Olympics than any previous Games. All coverage on NBC, including daytime, primetime, and late night, and the Gold Zone whip-around show on Peacock will feature audio description, provided by Descriptive Video Works. In a first for a U.S. broadcaster, audio description services for NBC coverage will be provided in stereo, enhancing the quality of sound for viewers.



CONTENT CREATORS

Continuing its efforts to reach Olympic fans of all generations, NBCUniversal unveiled its first-of-its-kind “Paris Creator Collective”

AUDIO

iHeartMedia : NBCUniversal has chosen iHeartMedia as its exclusive audio partner for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. As part of the agreement, iHeartRadio will provide 24/7 play-by-play audio channels of select NBCU linear coverage of the Games; create an original Olympic iHeartPodcast hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers ; produce Olympic-specific episodes from some of iHeart’s top podcasts; and promote tune-in for NBCU’s comprehensive coverage. The play-by-play channels will enable iHeart’s listeners to hear NBCU’s coverage of the most exciting moments of the Games, with a special focus on Team USA. The U.S. has led the medal count at seven consecutive Summer Games and looks to be a powerhouse again. NBCU’s coverage on iHeart’s channels is expected to include Team USA men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, and volleyball, as well as swimming, gymnastics, track & field, and more. In the original podcast series, 2 Guys, 5 Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Roger s discuss everything from Paris culture to the athletes, events and top storylines of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

The Podium : The Podium returns for its fourth season. Join host NBC Sports’ Zora Stephenson throughout the Games on a deep dive into the heart of the Paris Olympics with insider coverage, athlete interviews, and competition previews for one of the most anticipated Games in recent memory. This season includes four weekly bonus episodes with behind-the-scenes interviews from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athlete summit.

: returns for its fourth season. Join host NBC Sports’ throughout the Games on a deep dive into the heart of the Paris Olympics with insider coverage, athlete interviews, and competition previews for one of the most anticipated Games in recent memory. This season includes four weekly bonus episodes with behind-the-scenes interviews from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athlete summit. In The Village : The In The Village podcast returns daily during the Olympics, where Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel takes listeners into one of the most exclusive areas of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to explore the daily life of athletes as they arrive, train and perform in this unprecedented environment.

The podcast returns daily during the Olympics, where Olympic medalist takes listeners into one of the most exclusive areas of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to explore the daily life of athletes as they arrive, train and perform in this unprecedented environment. My New Favorite Olympian: NBCUniversal Local’s NBC-owned stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks present a new season of the award-winning multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian profiling Team USA’s most-inspiring athletes leading up to Paris 2024. The seven-part audio and video series, which began June 12, is led by 12-time Olympic medalist swimmer Natalie Coughlin and Zena Keita, an NBC Sports Bay Area reporter, host and analyst. My New Favorite Olympian provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic or Paralympic glory. Each 15 to 20-minute episode focuses on different Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls and includes interviews with the athlete, experts, and those closest to them.

THE OLYMPICS ON XFINITY X1

Comcast will offer the best seat in the house for the Paris Olympics, featuring the highest-possible picture quality on a 24/7 simulcast of USA Network in 4K UHD and an X1 Olympics experience unlike any other. Xfinity’s Olympics destination blends every minute of coverage airing across NBCUniversal’s cable and broadcast networks and streaming on Peacock into one simple experience.

In just a few clicks, customers can personalize their X1 viewing experience to put their favorite sports first, so they never miss a moment of what they care about most. Accessible by saying “Olympics” into the X1 voice remote, the destination makes it easy for customers to find live coverage no matter where its airing, and includes curated highlights, themed playlists, sports pages, an interactive daily schedule and more so they can enjoy the Games on their terms.

NBC OLYMPIC ZONE ON ROKU

As previously announced, NBCUniversal and Roku revealed

As a result of this strategic partnership, fans using Roku can quickly get to Olympics events on Peacock with subscription and watch more than 5,000 hours of live events and all NBC programming, browse through curated content rows of live and upcoming programming, discover events by sport type, click through event recaps, and so much more. The NBC Olympic Zone on Roku will also feature a dedicated replay row, clips, and highlight reels that will take users directly to Peacock’s immersive viewing experience.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.





--PARIS OLYMPICS--