TICKETS FOR NBC TELEVISION NETWORK’S LIVE DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS IN AMC THEATRES NOW ON SALE AT FANDANGO

Los Angeles, CA – June 4, 2024 – Let the games begin! Starting today, tickets are now available on Fandango for NBC television network’s daytime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics in AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) throughout the United States, from July 27-August 11.

Starting the day after the Opening Ceremony, select daytime hours of NBCUniversal’s live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC will be shown in 160 AMC locations nationwide. This historical first will allow fans to gather with friends and family to experience the competitions, stories, moments, and emotions of the Olympics on the big screen.

According to Fandango’s 2024 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study of over 6,000 moviegoers, it was uncovered that in addition to big screen movies fans are interested in viewing alternative content in theaters. In fact, 70% of all parents surveyed said they would be interested in experiencing sporting events, such as the Olympics, on the big screen.

Tickets for NBC television network’s daytime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics are available now at Fandango. Link to the trailer is here.

Click here for more programming information about NBCU’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11.

