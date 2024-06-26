PEACOCK UNVEILS PERSONALIZED OLYMPIC RECAPS FEATURING THE VOICE OF LEGENDARY SPORTS ANNOUNCER AL MICHAELS GENERATED WITH A.I.

“Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” Gives Fans Tailor-Made Highlights to

Catch Up on Their Favorite Events from the Olympic Games Paris 2024

NEW YORK – June 26, 2024 – Peacock is harnessing A.I. technology to present “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock,” a first-of-its-kind, personalized experience complementing NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. In collaboration with Emmy Award-winning, Hall of Fame announcer Al Michaels and powered by generative A.I. and A.I. voice synthesis technology, “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” will provide fans with their own customized playlist featuring highlights of the events most relevant to them from the previous day. Each compilation will feature clips from NBCU’s Olympics coverage and be narrated by a high-quality A.I. re-creation of Michaels’ voice, which was trained using his past appearances on NBC and matches his signature expertise and elocution.

Unveiled today at NBCUniversal’s One Month Out press event celebrating 30 days until the Games, “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” is tailored to the Olympics fan on-the-go and will be available to Peacock subscribers starting July 27 at www.peacocktv.com/olympics on all supported web browsers as well as on the Peacock app on select mobile and tablet devices.

“Peacock continues to introduce unique customer-first features that strengthen our unmatched leadership in live streaming,” said Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “With these recaps alongside interactive elements like Peacock Live Actions and Discovery Multiview, we’re bringing the best of sports together with the best of technology to deliver fans a personalized Olympics experience in a way that’s never been possible before.”

“When I was approached about this, I was skeptical but obviously curious,” said Al Michaels. “Then I saw a demonstration detailing what they had in mind. I said, ‘I’m in.’”

Nearly 7 million personalized variants of “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” could be streamed across the U.S. during the Games – all generated by pulling from NBCUniversal’s 5,000 hours of live coverage from Paris, where up to 40 Olympics events will be happening concurrently each day.

Creating “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock”

To receive “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock,” fans can visit the Olympic hub and Home page of Peacock starting July 27 and opt into the types of highlights they would like to see, including their three favorite sports and preferred topics, such as behind-the-scenes and backstories, top competition, viral and trending moments, and a spotlight on international teams. The first edition on July 27 will be highlights from the Opening Ceremony and starting July 28, after the first full day of events, personalized versions for each individual will be available.

The technology will pull from hundreds of NBC Sports-produced clips each day to generate a playlist of around 10 minutes highlighting the most relevant moments from the prior day for each user, along with a look ahead to what fans can expect to see in the NBC Primetime show. The recaps narrated by the A.I. re-creation of Michaels’ voice will give an overview of each selected highlight. A team of NBCU editors will review all content, including audio and clips, for quality assurance and accuracy before recaps are made available to users.

“Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” will be featured in Peacock’s homepage and Olympics hub and available at the individual profile level, so up to six users on one account can receive their own recaps. The majority of users can also be welcomed by their first name for an even more personalized experience. Users can opt into receiving push and in-app notifications to remind them to watch their recaps.

“Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” will be available on the following web browsers: Chrome 112+ (Windows/Mac); Firefox 113+ (Windows/Mac); MS Edge 112+ (Windows/Mac); and Safari 14+ (Mac); and the Peacock app on iOS and iPadOS devices running 14 or later.

About Al Michaels

One of the most renowned sports broadcasters of all-time, Michaels worked a combined nine Olympic Games for ABC Sports and NBC Sports. His legendary “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” call at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics stands as one of the most famous calls in sports history. Michaels joined NBC Sports in 2006 and served as the voice of NBC “Sunday Night Football” through 2021 – with the program ranking as primetime’s #1 show in each of his final 11 seasons, an unprecedented streak in TV history. A lifetime achievement honoree of numerous sports broadcasting organizations, he is one of only five people recognized for broadcast excellence by both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. For Michaels’ complete bio, click here.

More about the Olympics on Peacock and NBCUniversal

As the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock will provide fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first for Peacock, it will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events. Peacock’s extensive Olympics hub will feature curated rails of live and upcoming events; dedicated in-depth sections for nearly 40 sports; full-event replays; all NBC programming, including its nightly primetime show; curated video clips; virtual channels; medal standings; and an interactive schedule.

Peacock will be the home to a range of Olympics companion programming, including the Gold Zone whip-around show hosted by Scott Hanson and others, and Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties featuring Cooper and friends sharing their thoughts and insights on specific Olympic events and answering questions from fans on social in real time. Peacock will also stream Olympics Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, a commentary series where comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson will bring their signature hilarious insights to recap the 2024 Olympics’ best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games.

Two new product features – Peacock Live Actions and Peacock Discovery Multiview – will help Olympic fans on Peacock discover and engage with the Olympics and other live programming in new, innovative ways. Peacock Live Actions is an interactive tool that lets fans choose their own viewing journey during live and primetime coverage, while Peacock Discovery Multiview is an industry-first, enhanced four-view experience that helps users navigate to the most important events. In addition, Peacock will provide fans with an intuitive, easy-to-navigate Olympics destination that will allow every kind of fan – both avid and casual – to view the Olympic Games in the way that best fits their interests or timetable, including an interactive schedule, browse by star athlete, up-to-date medal standings and more.

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

From sweeping scenics of Parisian landmarks to in-depth athlete feature stories to cutting-edge technology that will provide unprecedented athlete performance insight during competitions, NBCU will once again deliver the high-quality production standards that Olympic viewers have come to expect. Emmy Award winner Mike Tirico will serve as NBCUniversal’s primary Olympics host for the fourth time, joined by an extensive team of more than 150 on-air commentators across NBCU’s coverage of the Games, including Late Night host Maria Taylor, as well as exciting celebrity contributors, such as Snoop Dogg during primetime coverage; Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning co-hosting the Opening Ceremony; Jimmy Fallon on the Closing Ceremony; Alex Cooper hosting watch parties on Peacock; and Scott Hanson and others hosting the most comprehensive Gold Zone ever on Peacock.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

Credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal

