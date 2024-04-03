PEACOCK TAPS ALEX COOPER, THE WORLD’S #1 FEMALE PODCASTER, TO HOST LIVE INTERACTIVE WATCH PARTIES FROM THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 THIS SUMMER

Watch with Alex Cooper to Feature Cooper and Guests in a Special Live Picture-in-Picture Presentation, Providing Fun Commentary on the Action, While Also Engaging with Fans on Social Media

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 3, 2024 – Alex Cooper, the multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, the most listened-to podcast by women globally, will be at the Paris Olympic Games this summer to host Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock. The announcement was made by Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production.

With her signature style, Cooper, who will be joined by soon-to-be-announced special guests, will regale viewers with her take on some of the most high-profile Team USA events at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, including soccer, gymnastics and basketball. The Watch with Alex Cooper interactive program will feature Cooper and friends live in a seamless picture-in-picture view sharing their thoughts and insights on the Olympic event and answering questions from fans on social in real time – all of which will add to the communal viewing experience and excitement around the Games.

“I can’t wait to find out what it’s like to watch the Olympics with the incomparable Alex Cooper,” said Solomon. “She has attracted a fanatical audience by being unapologetically fun and original, and she has been a vocal supporter of women’s sports and female empowerment. Alex is the perfect host for this interactive Olympics viewing experience on Peacock. Watch with Alex Cooper is designed to put the viewer in the room with her and her friends as they watch the athletes of Team USA take on the world. It should be a blast!”

“As a former athlete, the chance to cheer on the world’s greatest athletes at the Olympics is beyond thrilling,” said Cooper. “I am so excited to be partnering with NBC and Peacock to present this interactive watch-party format for the first time from the Olympics, designed to bring audiences even closer to the excitement of in Paris. We are going to have so much fun.”

Alex Cooper is the creator, host, and executive producer of the hugely successful podcast and brand Call Her Daddy, which has evolved into a global movement. The podcast has amassed millions of listeners per episode. Most recently, Cooper launched her media company, Trending, and its subsidiary, The Unwell Network, alongside her partner Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

Cooper will also record Call Her Daddy from Paris and will produce additional Olympics-related content with NBCU leading up to the Games, with more information to be shared soon.

Watch with Alex Cooper joins other Olympics companion programming on Peacock, including the Gold Zone whip-around show, which will stream for the first time live on Peacock from 7am-5pm ET each day from July 27 – Aug 10 with hosts Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Watch with Alex Cooper is the latest installment of Peacock’s “Watch with” programming, which Peacock launched last year for fans to engage directly with popular personalities associated with a particular series or event. Past “Watch with” experiences have been hosted for Bel-Air, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Miami and the Eurovision 2023 finale.

Watch with Alex Cooper will also be available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Olympics and NBC apps via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions. The series will be produced by Embassy Row Productions.

In May, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

As the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock will provide fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first for Peacock, it will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events. Peacock’s extensive Olympics hub will feature curated rails of live and upcoming events; dedicated in-depth sections for nearly 40 sports; full-event replays; all NBC programming; curated video clips; virtual channels; medal standings; and an interactive schedule.

Peacock will also introduce two new features during the Olympics – Peacock Live Actions and Peacock Discovery Multiview – that will help fans discover and engage with the Olympics and other live programming in new, innovative ways. Peacock Live Actions is an interactive tool that lets fans choose their own viewing journey during live and primetime coverage, while Peacock Discovery Multiview is an industry-first, enhanced four-view experience that helps users navigate to the most important events.

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

ABOUT ALEX COOPER

Alex Cooper is the creator, host and executive producer of the hugely successful podcast and brand Call Her Daddy, which has evolved into a global movement. Hailed by Time Magazine as “arguably the most successful woman in podcasting,” Alex began to blaze a path through the podcasting medium in 2018 that had never existed before: a space where women were encouraged, empowered, and emboldened to share their unapologetic stories and truths. Call Her Daddy has amassed millions of listeners per episode and is the number one podcast for women on Spotify globally, as well as ranked consecutively as one of the most popular podcasts on Spotify Wrapped in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Recent Call Her Daddy guests include Jane Fonda, Post Malone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Zayn, Megan Fox, Christina Aguilera, John Mayer, Brazilian pop superstar Anitta, Madison Beer, Lil Dicky, John Legend, Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, and Chelsea Handler, among others.

Most recently, Cooper launched media company, Trending and its subsidiary, The Unwell Network, alongside her partner Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. This media venture is elevating the voices and stories of Gen Z. The Unwell Network’s initial talent signings include top creators and influencers Alix Earle, Madeline Argy, and Harry Jowsey, who are working with Cooper and the Unwell team to develop a variety of multiplatform concepts and projects.

Notable accolades for Cooper include TIME’s 2023 TIME100 Next List, Rolling Stone’s 2023 - The 20 Most Influential Creators Right Now, Forbes 30 Under 30 in Media 2022, Forbes Top Creators of 2022, Fortune 40 Under 40 in 2022, Variety Hollywood’s New Leaders of 2021, E! People’s Choice Awards - The Pop Podcast of 2021 and 2022, Adweek’s 2021 Class of Young Influentials, and the 2022 Streamy Award for Best Podcast, to name a few.

