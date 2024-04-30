PEACOCK ANNOUNCES COMEDIC COMMENTARY SERIES OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON

Produced by Hartbeat, ‘Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson’ Offers Timely Comedic Recaps of 2024 Paris Olympics’ Best Moments, Premiering July 26

Peacock Will Be the Streaming Home of the 2024 Paris Olympics Games

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson , the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will bring their signature hilarious insights to recap the 2024 Olympics' best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games.



The 8-episode series will roll out with 2-3 episodes per week beginning July 26 on Peacock, the same day as the Opening Ceremony. The Olympic Games Paris 2024 are scheduled for July 26-August 11. Hart and Thompson will be one-of-a-kind guides through the Paris Olympics, covering a mix of Olympic-themed in-studio competitions, conversations, and interviews.

Quote from Kevin Hart, Host and Executive Producer - "We can't wait to be a part of the Paris Olympics and help hype up the audience with highlights from the best moments of the Games. We're going for gold, everybody!"

Quote from Kenan Thompson, Host and Executive Producer - "Kev and I are super excited to be part of the Paris Olympics by recapping performances from some of the world's best athletes. Let's go Team U.S.A.!"

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson joins other Olympics companion programming on Peacock, including the Gold Zone Watch with Alex Cooper

As the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock will provide fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination

Peacock will also introduce two new features during the Olympics – Peacock Live Actions and Peacock Discovery Multiview – that will help fans discover and engage with the Olympics and other live programming in new, innovative ways. Peacock Live Actions is an interactive tool that lets fans choose their own viewing journey during live and primetime coverage, while Peacock Discovery Multiview is an industry-first, enhanced four-view experience that helps users navigate to the most important events.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson will also be available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Olympics and NBC app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

For more on NBCU’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, click here.

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Hosts: Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson

Executive Producers: Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson, Bryan Smiley, Jeff Clanagan, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey, David Nickoll

Co-Executive Producer: JC Del Barco

Produced by: Hartbeat

Director: Leslie Small

Format: 8 x 30min ; Weekly Batch Drops