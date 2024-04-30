NBCUniversal and Roku Debut New Destination Showcasing NBCUniversal’s Coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

NBC Olympic Zone on Roku will direct users into Peacock, the streaming home of over 5,000 hours of live Olympics coverage

NEW YORK, NY – April 30, 2024 – Today, NBCUniversal and Roku revealed the upcoming launch of the NBC Olympic Zone on Roku, a new destination on the Roku Home Screen Menu to help users easily access and explore Peacock’s comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer. As a result of this strategic partnership, fans using Roku, America’s leading TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, can quickly get to Olympics events on Peacock with subscription and watch more than 5,000 hours of live events and all NBC programming, browse through curated content rows of live and upcoming programming, discover events by sport type, click through event recaps, and so much more. The NBC Olympic Zone on Roku will also feature a dedicated replay row, clips, and highlight reels that will take users directly to Peacock’s immersive viewing experience.

“Creating partnerships like the NBC Olympic Zone on Roku, which emphasize tentpole content in the user experience on our partner platforms, has proven to provide deeper engagement,” said Matt Schnaars, President, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics will be the can’t-miss event of 2024 and this partnership displays the type of experience we can create with partners like Roku to drive users into Peacock.”

“Our users are going to have an amazing summer with the NBC Olympic Zone on Roku, directing them to Peacock and all the highlights, replays, and live competition coming straight from Paris,” said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Partnerships, Roku. “This is a unique, exciting opportunity for us, streamers, and sponsors looking to align their brands with this global powerhouse sports moment.”

Users can visit the NBC Olympic Zone on Roku to:

Discover live and upcoming events, allowing fans to quickly find and stream the NBC primetime show and individual sports, highlights, and replays.

Stay up to date with the Medal Count Module, where fans can keep track of medal standings of countries competing in Paris.

Watch pre-Olympics coverage including recaps and highlights, U.S. Olympic Trials, and more streaming live on Peacock.

Engage with athlete profiles and Olympic-related content.

Peacock’s viewing experience for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, which will be the most comprehensive streaming destination ever for the Olympic Games, will introduce industry-first interactive features that help fans navigate more than 5,000 hours of live coverage throughout the Games, including all 329 medal events. Its extensive Olympics hub will feature curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule. Peacock will also debut two new features coming to the platform – Peacock Live Actions and Peacock Discovery Multiview – that will help fans discover and engage with the Olympics and other live programming in new, innovative ways.

NBCUniversal previously announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. Click here for more programming information on NBC and here for more information about the Olympics experience on Peacock.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

*By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group: Dec 2023)

