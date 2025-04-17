NBC SPORTS’ NFL DRAFT WEEK COVERAGE BEGINS WITH 24-HOUR MARATHON THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 20, ON NBC SPORTS NOW

With one Week until the First Round of the 2025 NFL Draft, NBC Sports’ Month-Long Coverage Continues across NBC Sports NOW, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital Platforms

PFT Live, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned Hit on Latest Draft News and Rumors throughout the Week; Provide Rapid Reaction to Early Round Selections on NBCSports.com and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel

All New NFL Mock Draft Special with Chris Simms and Connor Rogers Debuts Tuesday, April 22nd at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports NOW

Coverage Throughout April Features an Array of Live Shows with Player Rankings, Insider Access, Player Interviews, and More

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 17, 2025 – With one week until the 2025 NFL Draft (April 24-26), NBC Sports continues comprehensive coverage surrounding the Draft featuring live shows with player analysis and rankings, insider access, interviews, mock drafts, and more across NBC Sports NOW, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

NFL Draft Week coverage kicks off this Sunday, April 20, with a 24-hour marathon on NBC Sports NOW, featuring mock draft and player ranking specials, Chris Simms’ quarterback, running back, and wide receiver positional rankings, full episodes of PFT Live and Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, and more.

On Tuesday, April 22, Chris Simms and Connor Rogers debut a new NFL Mock Draft Special at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports NOW.

In the lead-up to the Draft throughout next week, PFT Live, Chris Simms Unbuttoned and Fantasy Football Happy Hour will cover the latest news and rumors. On Thursday night during Round 1, Chris Simms Unbuttoned and Fantasy Football Happy Hour will provide rapid reaction to selections on NBCSports.com and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel. Fantasy Football Happy Hour will also provide post-selection reaction on Friday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

During the month of April, NBC Sports presents more than 100 hours of extensive NFL Draft coverage across Peacock, NBC Sports NOW, NBC Sports Radio on SiriusXM, and wherever podcasts are available. NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and highlights, is available via Peacock, the NBC Sports App on mobile and tablet devices, and all major FAST Channel distributors, including the Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus. Show content including full shows and clips will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

NBC Sports’ daily NFL coverage on Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms includes PFT Live (7-9 a.m. ET), The Dan Patrick Show (9 a.m.-Noon ET), and Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Thursdays from 3-4 p.m. ET). New episodes of the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast air Mondays and Thursdays on NBC Sports NOW and release digitally on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Each day on PFT Live, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio and analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms discuss major storylines, conduct interviews with players and coaches ahead of the NFL Draft, and during Round 1 of the NFL Draft will post rapid reaction videos following select picks.

Fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry and betting analysts Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson host Fantasy Football Happy Hour, covering the draft from a fantasy perspective with player previews and draft reaction videos for the first two rounds.

The Dan Patrick Show features draft-focused discussion and interviews throughout the week and will be live Green Bay Wednesday-Friday.

Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, is joined by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. The two will continue to offer in-depth breakdowns, rankings, and NFL comparisons for this year’s top draft prospects. Recently, Simms ranked his top quarterback and wide receiver prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Additional NFL content and interviews throughout April will post across NBC Sports’ digital platforms, including the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, which offers daily football content for free.

–NBC SPORTS–